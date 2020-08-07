When participants in the Jewish Artists’ Lab began focusing on the world’s brokenness last year, they didn’t realize how timely the topic would become.
The Sabes Jewish Community Center in St. Louis Park and the St. Paul Jewish Community Center announced the virtual release of “Muddy Waters: Climate Change, the Environment and What We Can Learn From Jewish Texts” last week. While the commentary and art pieces are focused primary on environmental issues, many of the artists reference other vital topics in the commentary.
The Jewish Artists’ Lab, which launched nine years ago, uses art to consider specific themes. Artists with an interest in the relationship between Jewish thought and creativity have participated in the initiative, according to the organization. Twenty-eight artists participated in this exhibit.
“‘Muddy Waters’ explores a wide array of pressing environmental issues using a diverse breadth of art forms,” an announcement about the online exhibit says. “These new works comment both subtly and overtly on the current state of our planet, our responsibility to serve as activists and how art plays a key role in making change. Through Jewish text study and shared inspiration, an outgrowth of ideas were fostered and captured in the works that inform this timely exhibition.”
The exhibit includes videos with readings, paintings, photography, poetry and other forms of artistic reflection. It references a quote by Jane Goodall that says, “You cannot get through a single day without having an impact on the world around you. What you do makes a difference, and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make.”
Robyn Awend, Twin Cities Jewish cultural arts director for the Jewish community centers, said in the statement, “When we began this project in the fall of 2019, we knew that the current environmental crisis demanded our attention in the Jewish Artists’ Lab. We hoped the Jewish texts we brought would help us navigate the muddy waters of what we should do, could do, and how we could mobilize our community to act on this global issue.”
Awend added, “The timing could not be more poignant.”
Coordinator Meryll Page’s introduction in the virtual exhibit provides a time line of current events, including the lab’s decision to focus on environmental issues last summer, the beginning of the stay-at-home order due to the pandemic in March and the death of St. Louis Park resident George Floyd while in police custody May 25.
Of climate issues, Page wrote, “We hoped the Jewish texts we brought would help us navigate the muddy waters of what we should do, could do, and how we could mobilize our community to act on this global issue.”
After the pandemic began to have an impact, Page noticed that skies became clearer as airplane and vehicle traffic scaled back dramatically.
“On the other hand, we also saw our federal government rolling back major environmental protections,” Page wrote. “Each day was a question mark. More muddy waters.”
After large protests and then rioting followed Floyd’s death, Page wrote, “Our world felt like it was spinning wildly out of control. We continued to come together as a Jewish Lab drawing on the wisdom of our artists as well as our texts. And our artists continued with their work.”
In introducing a rabbinic reflection on equilibrium, Page wrote, “The world feels very broken. Each of us searches for ways to cope and emerge healthy in body and spirit.”
To view the art and the commentary from participants, view the virtual exhibit at online.flippingbook.com/view/325840.
