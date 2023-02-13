Jaguars, Richfield Nordic teams test the Wirth tracks on Feb. 7

Jefferson senior Jackie Larsen punched her return ticket to the state Nordic meet after finishing eighth overall in the Section 2 meet at Wirth Park on Feb. 7.

Jackie Larsen
Jefferson senior Jackie Larsen, right, tucks on a downhill portion of the Wirth course. She finished eighth overall in 31:54.2 on Feb. 7 to earn a return trip to the state meet Feb. 14-15 at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik.
AJ Westanmo
 Jefferson sophomore AJ Westanmo leaves the starting area for the afternoon skate portion of the Section 2 pursuit meet Feb. 7 at Wirth. Westanmo was third overall in 25:21.7.
MarI Rummell
Richfield senior Mari Rummell placed 39th overall at the Section 2 meet on Feb. 7 at Wirth Park. 
Zach Tapajina
Ian Klein
Jefferson junior Ian Klein makes the turn on the Wirth course on Feb. 7 during the Section 2 meet. He finished 16th overall in 29:08.4.

