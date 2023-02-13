Jaguars, Richfield Nordic teams test the Wirth tracks on Feb. 7
Jefferson senior Jackie Larsen punched her return ticket to the state Nordic meet after finishing eighth overall in the Section 2 meet at Wirth Park on Feb. 7.
She secured the third of four individual spots to qualify for state finishing the pursuit meet in 31 minutes, 54.2 seconds, two seconds ahead of Southwest sophomore Zoe Sumner who grabbed the final state-qualifying position joining Washburn and Eden Prairie as the two teams qualifying for the Feb. 14-15 state meet at Giant’s Ridge in Biwabik.
Washburn swept the pursuit and relay events scoring 387 points ahead of runner-up Eden Prairie (379) and third-place Minnetonka (366). Jefferson was fifth (342), eight points behind fourth-place Southwest and Edina finished fifth with 336 points. Richfield finished 10th with 119 points coming from the pursuit as they didn’t score points from the relay.
Also scoring points for Jefferson was juniors Caroline Haag and Jamie Drewitz who placed 18th (34:58.8) and 25th (36:12.6), respectively.
Senior Molly Woods was 27th and freshman Amelia Borgen was 29th.
Richfield senior Mari Rummell led the team finishing 39th, junior Marina Amigon was 44th and Elizabeth Hernandez was 45th to score points. Freshman Rose Thompson was 47th.
In the four-lap sprint relay, Southwest’s Kiera Dahlquist and Tessa Dahlquist won in 12:22.90 followed by Washburn, Eden Prairie and Jefferson in second through fourth places, respectively. The Jaguars duo of Avery Rich and Maddie Gray turned in a time of 12:32.51, 0.35 behind Eden Prairie’s Alyssa Ehler and Madia Al-Masri.
Jefferson’s relay placed second to Southwest in the first heat in 12:47.2.
Boys
Jefferson’s Ethan Ishaug and Max McKinley placed second in an intense sprint relay final to qualify for state in 10:59.9. Southwest’s Jack Bode and Wes Sumner won the final in 10:57.7.
Ishaug and McKinley placed third (11:17.6) in Heat 1 to qualify for the finals where they knocked off nearly 18 seconds from the semifinal heat time.
The second-place Jefferson finish helped the team rise in the final standings to third place with 361 points, six points away from qualifying for state. Eden Prairie captured the title with 375 points followed by Minnetonka with 367 points. Richfield placed ninth out of 10 teams with 267 points.
Joining the relay team at Giant’s Ridge is sophomore AJ Westanmo who placed third in the pursuit in 25:21.7. A pair of seniors took the top two spots with Eden Prairie’s Benon Brattebo on top in 24:43.2 and Edina’s Andrew DeFor second in 24:46.3.
Jefferson junior Ian Klein was 16th (29:08.4) followed by three more Jaguars finishing inside four seconds. Sophomore Zach Tapajna was 19th (29:26), senior Adam Lueth was 20th (29:29.5) and senior Noah Guinee was 21st (29:30).
Richfield’s Finnian Sheeley was 24th in 30:04.4, Cameron Spencer was 41st and freshmen Jack Friel and Peter Weiss finished 43rd and 44th, respectively.
