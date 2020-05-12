Quotes and phrases help build ownership in newly renovated spaces
A walk through the hallways of St. Louis Park High School’s newly renovated areas around the locker rooms and field house will hopefully stir the motivation and pride so many have felt while proudly wearing the orange and black P on the front of their letter jacket.
Hallways outside the new weight room and the swimming pool include quotes and phrases from students and coaches at St. Louis Park.
“We wanted to do some sort of wall graphic and make sure we were keeping the student voice and coaches voice at the center,” Athletic Director Andy Ewald said, asking those affiliated with Orioles programs for notable phrases/slogans/sayings that meant something to them. “It is something that will stand the test of time.”
The general message conveyed from the quotes is one of being your best and the character traits surrounding that. More than two dozen students took advantage of the opportunity to submit phrases before staff went through the list to make sure they weren’t duplicated in theme or word-for-word.
“The important thing for me is that the voices of our coaches and students are the ones that matter and we wanted to put that on prominent display,” Ewald said. “Those are the ones that are meaningful.”
Adding a new dedicated locker room space exclusively for sports teams has helped nearly eliminate damage and theft being done during the school day, plus the space offers lockable areas for teams to store equipment in a safe and secure spot regardless of size. Nordic skis, golf clubs, lacrosse sticks or football pads have a spot. New restroom facilities in the locker room also enhance the level of pride in St. Louis Park High School.
“Kids have commented on how we have really nice sinks in the locker room,” Ewald said during a school board presentation.
Ewald and the advisers toured similar facilities at Wayzata High School, Stilwater High School, White Bear Lake, Macalester College, University of St. Thomas and Hamline University to see what works for other similar-sized programs.
Part of the first phase of construction was to relocate the trainers’ area. The former area was sealed off to natural light and in an odd shape that wasn’t as accessible as he hoped. “We wanted a nice square box,” Ewald said of the new design which impressed the training staff and advisers from Institute for Athletic Medicine which provide SLP with the training staff. The trainer’s office was relocated to a corner of the building which offered more natural light and room to maneuver around comfortably. “They were amazed by the quality of what we offer – therapy tables, taping tables, basically everything our trainer’s need we were able to get into the space.”
The second phase included the new fitness center and weight room, a stark difference from the previous offering in the basement of the school. The hallway leading from the fieldhouse to the fitness center is lined with 50 feet of quotes and phrases from coaches at St. Louis Park High School.
Students haven’t had an opportunity to see the completed project as distance learning went into effect before it was finished.
“I’m excited to see their reaction because we gave them ownership of the area,” Ewald said.
Across from the fieldhouse is the new activities office including floor to ceiling glass which serves multiple purposes for Ewald and his staff. The idea for more glass is to create a more inviting space while allowing for someone to keep an eye on entrance 15, which happens to be one of the busiest entrances at the school.
“It is important to be able to have kids visit and to be as inviting as possible for people to come in,” Ewald said. The area also includes a conference meeting space, which has been utilized by a couple of dozen meetings with coaches, parents and students.
The fitness center includes a cardio room with 30 pieces of equipment ranging from treadmills to rowing machines and stairclimbers. Longtime physical education teacher and track and field coach Rich Keith helped design the area with the emphasis on being functional for ninth grade physical education through seniors looking for a challenging workout. They went with Life Fitness for the equipment to ensure all pieces were the same and were easy to use with similar interfaces to get working quickly without a lot of wasted time getting started.
Connecting
One point Ewald made with spring sports coaches once distance learning plans went into effect was to stay in contact with their respective students.
“We had two weeks of synchro practice and one week of softball, track and baseball practice before the rug was pulled out from under them,” Ewald told the school board as the plan was for coaches to put together optional workout plans and to remain in contact with students on at least a weekly basis. “Our coaches have done a great job and I know each program has gone about it in a different way.”
One example Ewald shared was how golf coach Freddy Boyle set up a Google classroom with drills, exercises, yoga or instructional videos for Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Tuesday and Thursday the team works on character-building exercises, small assignments or read a golf article and goes over it together for practice. “It allows the staff to reach out to answer any general golf questions and gives the students another caring adult to check in with.”
Spring/summer
“This is a meaningful loss and I feel awful for each of them,” Ewald said of the cancellation of spring activities which is profound not just for the graduating seniors but everyone who put in the off-season work to shine this spring. “Even if they have it next year, they lost that experience this year.”
Everybody understands what is going on, everyone is disappointed just by the amount of planning and effort put in year-around to lose the season, he said. “It goes beyond just showing up on Day 1 for practice.”
As the father of children right around the 15- to 18-year-old range, knowing many of the students along with his children Ewald said he couldn’t imagine being a high-school-aged student now, “dealing with the losses they’ve gone through at school, these rights of passage like graduation and prom. [As for the senior class] they are a resilient group of students and in some way, they are going to be better and stronger in life because of what they are dealing with now.
“The common theme with this group is that their world has been turned upside down, socially and academically but they adjust to every aspect of life.”
One way they honored the students at the center of the district was to be part of the #BeTheLightMN movement organized through the Minnesota State High School League. Each community handled the way they honored the students differently and that was the case for St. Louis Park.
“It is important that we keep the students at the center of everything we do and it is easy for me to flip the lights on and off at the stadium but we took a step back and instead of doing something in a hurry, we had conversations about a student-voice being prominent,” Ewald said.
The result was touching video including several captains outside their home saying “Be The Light.” School district communications specialists Sara Thompson and Matt Thomas produced the video, which includes shots of St. Louis Park Stadium illuminated for 315 seconds to honor the 315-member strong Class of 2020.
