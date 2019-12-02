Metro West runner-ups have the tools to compete again
Burnsville managed to get to the free throw line for 32 attempts during Saturday’s 65-58 win over St. Louis Park to spoil the Orioles’ season and home opener.
Expectations remain high for the Orioles, who finished 19-9 overall last season, were second in the Metro West Conference with a 12-2 record (one game back of 13-1 Chaska) and came up short against Hopkins in the Section 6-4A semifinals in March.
As for the 2019-20 opener, Park returned with a few familiar faces, including seniors Aaron Ellingson and Cole Ewald, along with junior Paris Johnson.
Senior Erik Piehl paced Park with 18 points, followed by 15 points from Ewald and 11 points from Johnson.
“We have a solid group of dedicated young men,” coach David Breitenbucher said as he begins his 10th season at the helm of the Orioles program and his 21st season coaching. “Should be able to get up and down the court this season. The biggest challenge will be replacing our big-men inside.”
In particular, that would be finding the void left by graduates Anthony Rayson, Anthony Odens, Jacob Houts and Keyshon Howard.
Johnson was a very capable 6-foot-4 wing last season who averaged 15.8 points and 9.6 rebounds (in 12 regular season games) through 23 games of a tough schedule.
Ewald averaged 7.3 points in 24 games hitting a season-high 23 points in a 72-57 win over crosstown rival Benilde-St. Margaret’s in January. He averaged 2.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.1 steals last season.
Breitenbucher is reunited with Wayne Lott, who will serve as an assistant varsity coach and brings over 30 years of experience, including the last four seasons as the junior varsity coach at Breck.
The Orioles stay at home for a pair of games next week starting with Henry Sibley on Tuesday, Dec. 10 (7 p.m. tip-off) before No. 6 ranked Hopkins pays a visit on Thursday, Dec. 12 with a 7:30 p.m. tip-off.
Park will travel to Hiawatha Collegiate in South Minneapolis on Saturday, Dec. 14 to take on Minneapolis Washburn at 6:30 p.m. as part of the Southside Super Showcase.
Another one-day showcase for the Orioles will be on Saturday, Feb. 1 as they face Waconia at 7:30 p.m. at St. Michael-Albertville High School as part of the Community Clash event.
Surrounding winter break, Park will visit Minnetonka on Saturday, Dec. 21 at 1 p.m. and open 2020 at Stillwater for a game set to start at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3.
