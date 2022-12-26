The St. Louis Park School District’s final levy came with a 27.2% increase for 2023 – slightly smaller than previously proposed but still a hefty amount for taxpayers to absorb.

The St. Louis Park School Board approved the final amount Dec. 13. The total tax levy will increase from about $33.9 million in 2022 to about $43.1 million in 2023. The final amount is within $3,000 of the amount proposed earlier this year.

