The St. Louis Park School District’s final levy came with a 27.2% increase for 2023 – slightly smaller than previously proposed but still a hefty amount for taxpayers to absorb.
The St. Louis Park School Board approved the final amount Dec. 13. The total tax levy will increase from about $33.9 million in 2022 to about $43.1 million in 2023. The final amount is within $3,000 of the amount proposed earlier this year.
Voter-approved referendum questions supporting borrowing for district buildings and a technology levy contributed to much of the increase.
However, an inflationary measure voters had previously approved for the district’s operating levy created an additional increase. That increase was beyond what the district had forecast when voters went to the polls for the referendum questions in August.
The state’s per-pupil funding has not kept pace with inflation, Director of Business Services Patricia Magnuson said during a truth-in-taxation hearing before the school board approved the levy. The school district’s local property tax levy for operations is already at a cap, but it can increase with inflation.
In response to questions from taxpayers at the hearing, Magnuson said, “I think the one thing that we did not foreshadow in August was what the inflationary increase would be.”
The district did not learn about the inflationary amounts until early September, about a month after the referendum votes, according to Magnuson.
This year’s referendum impacts included about a $7 million annual increase in voter-approved debt payments funded by the levy and a $500,000 increase for technology, which Maguson said “is exactly what we had established.”
In addition, the inflationary increase in the operating referendum levy added more than 5% to a formula for operations for this school year. A look-back formula added another 6% retroactively.
“We didn’t talk about that as a part of the voter approval because that was not on the ballot,” Magnuson said.
A presentation slide indicated that the inflationary aspect led to a levy increase of about $929,000 for operations.
“The amount that’s generated per student actually is going up because we’ve had a voter-approved levy that rises with inflation,” Magnuson said. “That’s a good thing for funding.”
While the district did not dwell on the inflationary factors ahead of the referendum when presenting tax impacts to the public, the adjustments were included in the preliminary levy in September.
School Board Chair Anne Casey reiterated, “The inflationary increase is voter-approved, but it wasn’t in this referendum.”
Voters approved the operating referendum with the inflationary aspect in 2017.
Boardmember C. Colin Cox noted that the timing of this year’s referendum, in August, allowed taxation notices mailed to property taxpayers in November to include the impacts of the two 2022 questions.
“So now people are seeing exactly what the impact is,” Cox said. “I think that’s really beneficial. We could have made the choice to go in November and maybe had a similar sort of passage, but the fact that we did it as early as we did meant people could see these numbers as well.”
Casey acknowledged that some taxpayers had contacted the board about increases in their tax bills that they found unexpectedly large given the estimates the district had provided in the past.
“Mostly, the increase over what we expected is due to increasing values to people’s homes, which is really frustrating,” Casey said. “It’s out of everyone’s control, and it’s something that most people want until their tax bill comes.”
She added, “We are seeing some really large increases that we were not really expecting.”
She encouraged residents to consider the state’s property tax relief programs. Details are available at revenue.state.mn.us/property-tax-relief.
Before the board approved the levy unanimously, Casey said, “I want everyone to know that we don’t take this lightly. And certainly we won’t have a referendum on our agenda next year, so we will hopefully not see an increase like this for a while.”
Magnuson noted during her presentation that the board must use the money voters approvedfor specific purposes, like building construction projects and technology.
She said that the budget this school year includes about $5 million in budget reductions for operations. In addition to administrative cuts at schools, the district reduced busing for this school year. The move prompted some push-back from parents upset about larger areas not served by buses.
Tax impacts
A district slide showed that if a $300,000 home did not increase in value, its school taxes would increase $191 for the year from 2022 to 2023, to $1,358.
The taxes for a $400,000 home that did not change in value would increase $261, to a total of $1,848 for school taxes (this doesn’t include city or county taxes).
However, Magnuson indicated that values have increased 11% for taxes payable in 2023 from the previous year in St. Louis Park and nearly 19% in the last four years.
She said, “We are going to see increases in property taxes for most home values, and as the values of homes rise, obviously, the amount of the tax increase will rise as well.”
