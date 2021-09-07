The latest class of very deserving students, coaches and teams will be honored Sept. 19
The St. Louis Park Athletic Hall of Fame will induct the Class of 2021 during a buffet brunch ceremony at Golden Valley Country Club on Sunday, Sept. 19. The event will begin at 11 a.m. with a fee of $45 per person or $35 for those 10-years-old and younger.
Yasmine Malone (1999)
Malone was a track and field standout, not only at St. Louis Park High School but on a national stage before graduating in 1999.
Malone won the state high jump title in the 1998 meet after finishing second one year earlier. She helped the Orioles capture the 1998 state title in Class AA and was part of the Class AA state True Team champion in 1997.
Malone continues to own the program records for the high jump 5 feet, 6 1/2 inches and long jump at 17-8.5.
She was undefeated in the high jump as a sophomore and junior as an Oriole. She went on to compete at the 1998 USA Track and Field national meet finishing fourth in the high jump, ninth in the triple jump and 11th in the long jump.
Malone went on to compete at the University of Nebraska-Omaha and Albany State University during a four-year collegiate career. She was ninth in the high jump at the 2001 NCAA Division II championship.
Tanna-Marie Simmons (1999)
The Athena Award recipient in 1999 (top female athlete at St. Louis Park High School), Simmons earned seven varsity letters including four in track and three in cross country. The cross country captain placed 16th in the state cross country meet as a senior and still holds the track program record in the 800-meter run (2:14.65) and is part of the 4x800 relay record team. She was part of the Orioles Class AA state True Team champions in 1997 followed by a state title in the Class AA MSHSL state championship in 1998. In 1999 she was second in the 800 at the state meet while being voted captain and most dedicated runner on that squad. She went on to a standout collegiate career running for the University of Minnesota as a four-year letter winner including a fourth-place finish in the 800 meter run at the 2000 Big Ten Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
One of her fondest memories from track was running the final leg on the 4x400 relay which was the last event of the meet and sometimes determined the outcome in the team standings. “She loved taking the baton and going up against the other team’s best runners,” her induction ceremony biography said. “Her teammates would line the track and cheer her the whole lap around. Parents and fans would be screaming from the stands. And, win or lose, she knew it was a total team effort.”
Simmons lives in Apple Valley with her husband Peter and three children Elsie, George and James. She worked at the University of Minnesota Medical Center for 10 years in the cardiology department before staying home with her kids. She is planning to return to school to pursue a doctorate in naturopathy and certification as a homeopath.
Jonathan Thompson (2004)
Thompson is one of the most decorated high school athletes to come from St. Louis Park High School. A 2004 graduate, Thompson earned 10 varsity letters between football, basketball and track and field. Not only does he own the program records in the 60 meter and 200-meter dashes but also the high jump which his clearance height of 6-foot-8 won the Class AA state title in 2004, his fourth appearance at the state meet. Thompson was sixth in the 100 dash and seventh in the 200 dash that season. He was part of the runner-up 4x200 relay team at the state meet in 2002 and is a nine-time conference and section champion in addition to earning All-Conference honors in 2003 and 2004 as a captain.
Andy Sackrison (2005)
The former St. Louis Park High School boys hockey varsity head coach is a 2006 Park High grad who went on to play collegiate and professional hockey before turning his attention to coaching the next generation of hockey players to come from St. Louis Park. A football (two), golf (one) and hockey (three) letter winner for the Orioles, Sackrison was a Mr. Hockey Finalist in 2006, finishing among the top-five in scoring in the state with 77 points on 41 goals. He was drafted by the St. Louis Blues in the 2006 draft. Sackrison went on to a four-year career at Minnesota State Mankato where he collected 52 points on 17 goals in 125 games from 2007-2011. Sackrison earned the Henry Okleshen Scholarship Award for excellence in academics and athletics which was sponsored by the finance department. He said his middle years at Mankato were unfortunately injury-plagued as he suffered two broken ankles and multiple concussions but was able to play a full senior season to close out his college days.
He played one season in Sweden’s Division 1 playing for Morrums GolS and Vallentuna BK before his final professional season with the South Carolina Stingrays of the ECHL where he had seven points in 48 games in 2012-13.
Brad Brubaker
As an educator and coach at St. Louis Park High School for the majority of the last three decades, Brad Brubaker was modest about his tenure. “I wonder if that’s the key [to being inducted], being around awhile,” he joked, after retiring from the district in June, 2020. A longtime track and field and soccer coach for the girls’ programs, Brubaker impacted many students and felt fortunate for the opportunity. “Coaching at St. Louis Park comes with a great amount of pride because it is an interesting district. Once I came to grips with competing against teams with more population and more resources to work from it actually becomes the challenge and we all just said, ‘Okay, let’s do this.’”
“I was fortunate to be part of some athletes’ careers at the right time,” he said as this fall marks the first soccer season in 35 years he is not on the coaching bench. “Having great kids to work with who wanted to get better, that’s what kept me coming back.”
Brubaker served two stints as girls track and field coach, 1992-1999 and 2002-2012 in addition to being part of the girls’ soccer coaching staff from 1993-2020.
During those 17 seasons as track and field coach, Brubaker helped coach the program to the 1997 state True Team title before earning the MSHSL state title in 1998. The Orioles were runner-up at the MSHSL state meet in 1997 and fourth at the True Team state meet in 1998. In 1997, he was named the Section 5AA, Class AA True Team, and Class AA Track and Field Coaches Association Girls Track and Field Coach of the Year.
In soccer, he garnered the 2014 Minnesota State Soccer Coaches Association Class AA Assistant Coach of the Year and in 2016 was named the Section 6AA Girls Soccer Assistant Coach of the Year.
Until this fall, Brubaker served as an assistant coach for Park girls soccer, most recently for coach Benjy Kent who stepped down after the 2020 season. “He knows the game so well, I learned a lot from him about the game,” Brubaker said. “I got to be the good cop. I really enjoyed the No. 2 role, behind the scenes stuff which was a huge departure for me from the track coaching days.”
All that goes into being a head coach takes time to generate a routine that works for everyone including the students.
What he took away from the coaching track was the unique ability to cheer on each student on the roster for something at a meet. “Every kid who walks back onto the bus after a track meet can feel good about the day, unlike soccer because you either win, lose or tie,” he said, pointing to the collective team effort it takes to make each season successful with assistant coaches and parents.
Brubaker is still around the Orioles, serving as a basketball announcer in the recently renovated gymnasium. He also became a track official and for the last seven state meets served in that capacity, earning certification to officiate track and field meets from middle school to collegiate levels.
