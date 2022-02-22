Park Activities Director cancels spring contests against New Prague, removes Trojans banner in gym in reaction to racial incident during Feb. 15 boys' hockey game

There will be a bare spot on the wall inside the St. Louis Park High School gym for the time being.

On each side of the black, orange and white St. Louis Park banner sit banners to represent the nine other schools that make up the Metro West Conference.

Starting this spring, Park will no longer play against New Prague following a racist incident directed toward the Orioles’ boys hockey team in a game against the New Prague Trojans on Feb. 15. 

Another racist incident occurred during the Trojans’ girls basketball game against Robbinsdale Cooper at the same time. Another incident came to light involving a lower-level boys’ basketball game involving Benilde-St. Margaret’s and New Prague programs.

By Tuesday morning, St. Louis Park High School Activities Director Andy Ewald informed New Prague Activities Director Brad Skogerboe that the Orioles would not play New Prague this spring.

Letter from Park Activities Director to New Prague Activities Director

“After much processing and conversation with our stakeholders... I am informing you that I have made the decision that St. Louis Park High School will not compete directly with New Prague High School as a result of a racist experience our boys hockey program was subjected to on Tuesday,” Ewald wrote. “My decision was also influenced by the other incidents of racism involving New Prague High School athletics in the last month involving other conference schools.”

Ewald says the decision will last at least through the spring season but is opened-ended after that. “It will continue until the harm that was caused is repaired and ware assured that any of our stakeholders, most importantly our students, will not be victimized by racism by any New Prague stakeholders in the future.”

Ewald said the decision was not made lightly, reiterating what was said when New Prague applied to join the Metro West Conference. “I will not stand for your community and students to have teachable moments at the expense of our students. Therefore, I will not tolerate or allow our students to further experience any racism while participating in athletics against New Prague High School.”

Park superintendent Astein Osei, Park High School principal LaNisha Paddock and Metro West Conference Executive Secretary Scott Larson were copied in the letter.

 

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments