Park Activities Director cancels spring contests against New Prague, removes Trojans banner in gym in reaction to racial incident during Feb. 15 boys' hockey game
There will be a bare spot on the wall inside the St. Louis Park High School gym for the time being.
On each side of the black, orange and white St. Louis Park banner sit banners to represent the nine other schools that make up the Metro West Conference.
Starting this spring, Park will no longer play against New Prague following a racist incident directed toward the Orioles’ boys hockey team in a game against the New Prague Trojans on Feb. 15.
Another racist incident occurred during the Trojans’ girls basketball game against Robbinsdale Cooper at the same time. Another incident came to light involving a lower-level boys’ basketball game involving Benilde-St. Margaret’s and New Prague programs.
By Tuesday morning, St. Louis Park High School Activities Director Andy Ewald informed New Prague Activities Director Brad Skogerboe that the Orioles would not play New Prague this spring.
“After much processing and conversation with our stakeholders... I am informing you that I have made the decision that St. Louis Park High School will not compete directly with New Prague High School as a result of a racist experience our boys hockey program was subjected to on Tuesday,” Ewald wrote. “My decision was also influenced by the other incidents of racism involving New Prague High School athletics in the last month involving other conference schools.”
Ewald says the decision will last at least through the spring season but is opened-ended after that. “It will continue until the harm that was caused is repaired and ware assured that any of our stakeholders, most importantly our students, will not be victimized by racism by any New Prague stakeholders in the future.”
Ewald said the decision was not made lightly, reiterating what was said when New Prague applied to join the Metro West Conference. “I will not stand for your community and students to have teachable moments at the expense of our students. Therefore, I will not tolerate or allow our students to further experience any racism while participating in athletics against New Prague High School.”
Park superintendent Astein Osei, Park High School principal LaNisha Paddock and Metro West Conference Executive Secretary Scott Larson were copied in the letter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.