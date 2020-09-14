Champs crowned in Majors, AAA and AA divisions

Little Leaguers in St. Louis Park didn’t have the typically baseball-laden summer playing games at Skippy or Central Parks. But the determined league organizers pulled together a tremendous conclusion to the summer with an in-house tournament for the three levels of AA, AAA and Majors. 

Miracle Mile edged Apple Automatic 1-0 in the final game of the Little League tournament played Aug. 19 at Keller Field.

Miracle Mile opened with a 10-9 win over Mint Orthodontics in the first round before handing Blizzard Ski and Snowboard 5-1 to reach the final.

Apple Automatic defeated Excelsior Group 2-0 in the play-in game before Blizzard Ski and Snowboard relegated Apple Automatic to the lower bracket in an 8-4 loss. Apple Automatic won two elimination games (3-2 win over Excelsior Group then 11-0 over Blizzard Ski and Snowboard) to reach the final.

Resiliency Health defeated AQ Fit Lake to win the AA Tournament title.

Brother’s Deli defeated Star Capital 11-8 to take home the AAA Tournament title in a final played Aug. 23 at Skippy. 

Brother’s Deli went 4-0 to reach the final before Star Capital handed them their first loss, 7-4, to the double-elimination format to set up a winner-take-all championship.

Brother’s Deli opened the tournament with a 10-7 win over Comparatio followed by wins over Supreme Dream Team (14-4) and the first of three games against Star Capital 12-5. 

Meanwhile, Star Capital opened with a 20-11 win over Advantage Scafold followed by a 12-9 win over Lindus Construction. After the 12-5 loss Brother’s Deli, Star Capital came within one loss of elimination from the tournament but turned things around with an 11-1 win over Star Capital to advance to the championship. 

