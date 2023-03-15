The eco-friendly, public health campaign originated from local sixth graders’ project
The “Idle-Free SLP” campaign is proof that even the smallest voices can make a change. Originally inspired by sixth-grade students in St. Louis Park, the city’s campaign has moved from a preliminary focus on municipal buildings, parks, and schools, to include multifamily buildings as well.
According to the city, unnecessary vehicle idling accounts for more than 3.8 million gallons of fuel wasted in the United States every day.
Per Ellie Rabine, city sustainability specialist: “This is the equivalent of more than 40,000 tons of carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere unnecessarily, and nearly $8 million wasted. Based on data from the Environmental Protection Agency, transportation emissions are the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the United States.”
In a column published in the Sun Sailor last year, Rabine concluded that if all St. Louis Park residents reduced their idling time by eight minutes a day, more than 13,000 tons of carbon would be eliminated – the equivalent annual energy use of 1,500 homes.
With these future prospects in mind, the history of the campaign’s origin is just as important to knowing the full story.
Ideas from commission, council, kids
The first spark came from a city commission.
Sustainability Manager of St. Louis Park Emily Ziring said in 2020, the city’s Environment and Sustainability Commission was asked to come up with a set of recommendations for ways to limit discretionary idling in St. Louis Park.
The City Council then directed staff to create a public education campaign to inspire less idling. An ordinance was not part of the plans.
“Certainly our environment and sustainability commission considered whether or not to recommend an ordinance to our city council, but ultimately that did not bubble up to the top of their recommendations,” Ziring said. “My sense is that they felt there would be difficulties enforcing an ordinance.”
Then came the talents and creativity of Suwaydah Aden, Ibtisam Ahmed and Erin Enright from St. Louis Park Middle School.
Last spring, Ziring and the city’s sustainability staff learned that the sixth grade students were interested in the same problem the city staff was. They even had a catchy slogan for the issue.
Ziring said staff were invited by the head of the school’s science department to attend the sixth-grade Climate Summit. There, Aden, Ahmed and Enright presented on vehicle idling.
“They had collected data on what they found at school pick-up and named their research project ‘Idle-Free SLP,’” Ziring said. “City staff loved that name so much that we asked the students if we could use the name and partner with them to develop the campaign.”
The students had been assigned to explore ways to fight climate change locally. Car idling, they learned, was not only harmful to the environment, but to their own health.
“Idling, or running a vehicle’s engine while parked, produces emissions that are harmful to children’s lungs, pollutes the atmosphere and contributes to poor local air quality,” Rabine said. “As the students found during their data collection, this problem is especially prevalent at schools, where parents and caregivers idle for long periods of time during pick-up and drop-off.”
In ts campaign, the city emphasizes that idling reduction is about public health, too. The campaign was conducted through a partnership with Methodist Hospital and the Park Nicollet system.
“You’ll see their logo on all of our materials,” Ziring said.
Since then, Ziring shared that “Signs are now up at most municipal buildings and parks, and at those schools that asked for them.”
More signs are available for those interested.
“If we can find willing property owners, signs are available for free to anyone who owns or manages a parking lot,” Ziring said.
Those interested in getting an idle free sign can visit stlouisparkmn.gov to request one.
While Ziring said “there are no plans for an ordinance at this time,” this campaign is gaining momentum in Saint Louis Park, and arguably provides an important example for surrounding cities.
