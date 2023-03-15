1

These idle-free signs are now available to interested multi-family property owners, as well as for municipal spaces and schools.

The eco-friendly, public health campaign originated from local sixth graders’ project

The “Idle-Free SLP” campaign is proof that even the smallest voices can make a change. Originally inspired by sixth-grade students in St. Louis Park, the city’s campaign has moved from a preliminary focus on municipal buildings, parks, and schools, to include multifamily buildings as well.

