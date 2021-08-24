Abdihakim Arabow Ibrahim has announced his candidacy for the St. Louis Park School Board.
Ibrahim is a Somali American immigrant who came to the United States in 2014 as the only member of his family. He currently resides in St. Louis Park with his wife, Idil; daughter, Aaliyah, 9; and two boys, Ammar, 6, and Ayub, 2.
Ibrahim is a member of the St. Louis Park Police Advisory Commission who has been involved with a St. Louis Park School District referendum campaign and the St. Louis Park 2020 Census Complete Count Committee.
The seven-year resident of the city also describes himself as a community organizer.
“I bring fresh perspectives that aren’t currently represented in our St. Louis Park School Board, a different perspective than a person who grew up in Minnesota,” Ibrahim said in a statement. “My commitment is to have an impact on the overall quality of education in our community.”
He described equity in education as “extremely important” and said he hopes to help students who are struggling while addressing inequities that continue to exist in schools.
Ibrahim added that he seeks to “provide even greater sensibility when it comes to helping children whose first language is not English.”
He said he aims to focus on the greater good and increase participation in the district while addressing school discipline disparities and listening to the stories, experiences and struggles of people in the district.
“Words of sympathy are not enough,” Ibrahim said. “I think that we all recognize that the schools need more from us.
“For me, I think when kids see someone that looks like them in those seats, a lot of kids would really be willing to take that opportunity and take that challenge and go for it in terms of becoming leaders of the future.”
Ibrahim has a Bachelor of Science degree in electrical engineering from the University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore in Pakistan as well as a Certificate Community Organizing for Social Justice from the University of Michigan.
For more information, visit his Facebook page at facebook.com/abdihakimibrahimslp.
