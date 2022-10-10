Howard Luloff was honored with a Golden Microphone Award during halftime of the St. Louis Park homecoming football game Oct. 7. Luloff has been a part of Orioles athletics each season over the last 27 years, starting with announcing and running the scoreboard during the 1995 volleyball season.
The longtime voice of the Orioles recognized for his work
If you have been to a St. Louis Park Orioles home game, there’s a good chance Howard Luloff was the guy behind the microphone, running the scoreboard and keeping those in attendance well-informed since the fall volleyball season in 1995.
Now in his 28th season, Luloff was honored at St. Louis Park Stadium during halftime of the Oct. 7 homecoming football game. He stepped away from his spotter, announcer and official timer duties long enough to be thanked for his dedication to Orioles athletics.
Activities Director Andrew Ewald and Assistant Athletic Director Brittani Schroeder presented Luloff with the Golden Microphone Award to cheers from the crowd. The student section sent him off the turf by chanting his name as he thanked the crowd for the warm sentiments.
Luloff started working on Orioles’ contests in the fall of 1995, running the scoreboard and announcing for the volleyball team.
His experience includes 27 years on the board and public address announcing for soccer and more than two decades in the press box, serving multiple roles during football games from spotter, announcer and timer.
During the winter, Luloff warms up the crowd during Park boys and Hopkins Park girls hockey games in the rec center’s west arena. He also calls basketball games at Park High.
(Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson)
