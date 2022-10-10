The longtime voice of the Orioles recognized for his work

If you have been to a St. Louis Park Orioles home game, there’s a good chance Howard Luloff was the guy behind the microphone, running the scoreboard and keeping those in attendance well-informed since the fall volleyball season in 1995.

Howard Luloff was honored with a Golden Microphone Award during halftime of the St. Louis Park homecoming football game Oct. 7. Luloff has been a part of Orioles athletics each season over the last 27 years, starting with announcing and running the scoreboard during the 1995 volleyball season.

