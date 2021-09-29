A Hastings native, Horsch brings experience from St. Paul Academy, Lakeville South and Duluth East programs
Ben Horsch is the new boys hockey head coach at St. Louis Park.
His father, Bruce Horsch, was a longtime Hastings coach and helped instill a passion for the game in his son, Ben, who joined the Orioles program back in early May.
Horsch comes to Park with a seasoned background that should fit in very well with the hockey community.
“I would like to update those banners,” Horsch said of the black and orange Park championship banners hanging from the rafters inside the west rink at the Recreation Center.
Most recently he was the head coach at St. Paul Academy after assistant coaching stops at Lakeville South, Eastview and Hastings. While at South for four seasons, Horsch helped establish the New Generation AAA program and coached at various levels in the Lakeville South youth program for three seasons while running additional training programs. He also coached with the Minnesota Blades AAA team.
A few key points led to Horsch enthusiastically stepping into the role Andy Sackrison vacated after the 2020-21 season.
“What excites me, coming from Hastings, is the true community feel in St. Louis Park. Friends and parents know each other,” said Horsch, who not only played for his father at Hastings but was a part of the Raiders football program before graduating in 2008. While a student at Minnesota Duluth, Horsch helped coach in the Duluth East youth hockey association with the PeeWee A team, as well as the Hermantown High School track team.
Horsch was attracted to the Orioles program after speaking with Activities Director Andy Ewald.
“Andy’s similar to [Eastview AD Matt] Percival in his attitude and knowing what he wants out of coaches,” Horsch said. “With a full-time day job, he lets me handle things and trusts I do my job and if I need anything I will reach out to him. He’s such a jolly guy and boisterous.”
After graduating from UMD in 2012, Horsch worked at Flint Hills Refinery while coaching the Hastings Bantam A team for a few seasons. He has since moved on to another job in the energy sector in St. Paul with ENGIE Impact.
His career away from hockey allows Horsch to not exclusively rely on coaching to make a living.
Horsch grew up skating along with his father, but didn’t realize his dedication to the program and the greater hockey community until years later.
“It was his commitment to the team and program,” Horsch said of his dad. “He would flood the rink late at night so it would be ready to go the next day. The appreciation from the kids and people always respect him. I want that admiration not just for the name but respect for the program.”
As a high school coach, Horsch wants his players “to be good people and help them get to where they want to go in school and in a job. If that means helping them find a scholarship or get a junior deal to play hockey, I want to do what I can. The kids in St. Louis Park have just as much opportunity as those kids in Edina or Minnetonka. We will do more off-season work and this summer we went above and beyond in the summer to get the work in.”
While he has been in contact with Park’s strength and conditioning coach Jessica Gust, Horsch decided to go with a hockey-specific trainer in Powerhouse training located within a mile of the home rink at the rec center.
Instead of doing weekly off-ice training, he anticipates a more regular schedule.
“The kids are very excited to get going,” Horsch said after a successful summer tournament and scrimmages to see where the team stacks up against other programs and answer some questions among the team.
“I don’t care how we do at the scrimmages but it is a sense of building camaraderie so once you get to the season you hit it running,” Horsch said. “You know the kids who are the leaders and can implement that into the systems and what we need out of the kids.”
Instead of opening the season against the likes of Edina (Dec. 2 season opener), Horsch’s first call after accepting the opportunity was to the Hermantown program to schedule other high-quality opponents.
The idea is to jump on a bus to face Cloquet on Friday then Hermantown and Mahtomedi on the final weekend of November.
“It’s the best trip you can possibly book because Hermantown will hit you in the mouth,” Horsch said, looking to get an honest assessment of the program early on.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @Jason0lson or @SunSportsJason.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.