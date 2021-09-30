Stefano Giovanelli

The Park junior receiver caught three passes for 110 yards, including touchdowns of 47 and 51 yards in the first quarter of the 31-21 homecoming football win over Benilde-St. Margaret’s Sept. 24.

Max Benning

The BSM senior receiver had six catches for 196 yards, including a 36-yard touchdown in the first quarter of Friday’s game at Park. He has 17 catches for 385 yards and three touchdowns in four games.

Ava Wagener

The BSM senior midfielder leads the Class AA top-ranked Red Knights with 17 goals and six assists in 10 games. She has eight goals and one assist during a four-game points streak including four goals in an 8-0 win over Chaska in a key Metro West Conference match on Sept. 20.

Sydney Drevlow

The Hopkins freshman won the Milaca Mega Meet’s Division 1 title covering the 5k course in 17:47.3 at Stones Throw Golf Course on Saturday. The Royals were fourth with 168 points, while Prior Lake won it with 53 points.

Elsa Bergland

The Park volleyball senior outside hitter has a team-high 57 kills in 13 matches, including a season-best seven kills in a 3-0 Metro West Conference loss to New Prague Sept. 21.  

