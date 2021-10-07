Lily Eigner
The BSM junior hitter leads the volleyball team with 128 kills through 18 contests. She has at least 10 kills over the last three matches.
Elsa Bergland
The Park volleyball player has 68 kills this season, including 10 digs, seven aces, six kills and 25 serve receives in a 3-1 win over Armstrong on Sept. 29.
Will Dvorak
The Park senior quarterback threw for two touchdowns, including the game-tying touchdown on a 50-yard pass to Stanley Regguinti in a 22-21 win against Orono Oct. 1. Dvorak completed 10-of-13 passes for 154 yards without an interception. He ran six times for 67 yards.
Sydney Drevlow
The Hopkins freshman runner picked up her third consecutive race win at the Willmar Cross Country Invitational Oct. 2 in a time of 17:56.4, ahead of classmate Daphne Grobstein who was runner-up in 18:22.2. The Royals won the team title against host Willmar by three points (69-72).
Sydney Drees
The Benilde-St. Margaret’s senior scored her ninth goal (and 21st point) of the season in a 1-0 win at Orono Sept. 28 to help BSM improve to 12-0-0 overall and 7-0-0 in the Metro West Conference.
Alma Beaton
The Park senior scored a goal and picked up an assist in a 2-1 win over Robbinsdale Armstrong Oct. 2. Beaton, who will play soccer for the Gophers next season, has 10 goals and four assists.
