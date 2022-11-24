Boys hockey

Benilde-St. Margaret’s will face Lakeville South in a scrimmage at the rec center’s east rink at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 before hosting Mahtomedi for the season-opener at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments