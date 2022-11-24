Boys hockey
Benilde-St. Margaret’s will face Lakeville South in a scrimmage at the rec center’s east rink at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 before hosting Mahtomedi for the season-opener at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29.
St. Louis Park opens the season at Bloomington Ice Arena against Kennedy with an opening faceoff at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29 in what will be a non-conference game this season. Kennedy joined the Tri-Metro Conference but doesn’t offer a hockey conference.
Girls basketball
The Pat Paterson Tournament at Hamline’s Hutton Arena will help kickoff the girls basketball season with games set for Friday and Saturday, Nov. 25-26.
St. Louis Park faces DeLaSalle at 4:45 p.m. on Friday and return Saturday to face Madison (Wis.) Memorial at 2:45 p.m.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s faces Minnetonka in the final game at 8:15 p.m. on Friday.
Home openers are scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 29 with tip-offs set for 7 p.m.
Park hosts Minnetonka while Benilde-St. Margaret’s hosts Totino-Grace.
Hopkins will lift the lid on the season against a pair of Iowa programs at the St. Thomas Academy Thanksgiving Tip-Off Classic Nov. 25-26. The Royals open against Bishop Garrigan at 5:45 p.m. Nov. 25 and Dowling Catholic at 12:45 p.m. on Nov. 26.
The Royals home opener is slatted to be against Maple Grove at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2.
Boys basketball
Benilde-St. Margaret’s has a pair of jamborees on the schedule including Saturday, Nov. 26 against Columbia Heights at Cretin-Derham Hall at 6 p.m. The Red Knights travel to Spring Lake Park to face Blaine at 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30.
