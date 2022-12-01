After opening the season at Bloomington Kennedy on Nov. 29, Park hosts Chaska in the home and Metro West Conference opener at the rec center at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1. The Orioles host Waconia on Dec. 9 then Hopkins on Dec. 13 to wrap up the three-game homestand.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s has the typical strong start to the season which began against Mahtomedi on Nov. 29 before hosting reigning Section 6AA champion Edina at 7 p.m.Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. The Red Knights pay a visit to top-ranked Andover on Dec. 6 before returning home to face Wayzata (Dec. 10, 2:30 p.m.) then Cretin-Derham Hall (Dec. 15, 7 p.m.).
Girls basketball
Benilde-St. Margaret’s opens the season with a pair of games at the Haben Center starting Tuesday, Nov. 29 against Totino-Grace before Chisago Lakes comes on Dec. 1 for a 7 p.m. tip-off. The Red Knights face Hopkins in the final game of the Tip-Off Classic at Hopkins High School on Saturday, Dec. 3 with an 8:30 p.m. start time. BSM opens Metro West play at Robbinsdale Cooper on Dec. 6.
Hopkins (2-0) opens the Tip-Off Classic against Maple Grove at 8:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2.
Park hosted Minnetonka in the Nov. 29 home opener before a five-game road trip begins at Cooper on Dec. 9 in the Metro West opener.
Girls Hockey
Hopkins/Park (2-3) travels to Delano on Dec. 1 before hosting Sartell/Sauk Rapids at the Minnetonka Ice Arena on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 3 p.m.
Boys basketball
Park opens the season at Mounds View Dec. 1 then Mound Westonka Dec. 6 with tip-offs at 7:15 p.m. then 7 p.m., respectively. The Orioles host Minneapolis Washburn in the Friday, Dec. 9 home-opener at 7 p.m.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s only has four games before Christmas starting Friday, Dec. 2 at Alexandria before hosting Richfield in the Dec. 10 home opener at 12:30 p.m.
Hopkins opens with three road games Dec. 2 and 3 at Farmington then Orono, respectively. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. The Royals visit Minneapolis South Dec. 6 also at 7 p.m. before facing Jefferson in the Hopkins Tip-Off Classic at Hopkins Royals Athletic Center at 3:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10.
