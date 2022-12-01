Boys Hockey

After opening the season at Bloomington Kennedy on Nov. 29, Park hosts Chaska in the home and Metro West Conference opener at the rec center at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1. The Orioles host Waconia on Dec. 9 then Hopkins on Dec. 13 to wrap up the three-game homestand.

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments