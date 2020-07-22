Orioles junior to play baseball near home
St. Louis Park’s next Division I baseball player doesn’t have to travel very far as Kristofer Hokenson announced his commitment to the University of Minnesota July 15.
Hokenson played his third game for the Railcats’ abbreviated season, going 2-for-3 with a run an 8-6 win over Hopkins at Big Willow July 16.
“It’s a blast to come back and play. When I don’t have any baseball down south I come here and practice with my friends and just have a blast,” he said after his third game with the orange and black this summer.
He was in Atlanta, Georgia the previous week, played in Kansas City over the weekend, and plans to play in Indianapolis this week, in a travel schedule that makes Major League Baseball blush. He will wrap up the summer travel with a big tournament in Cincinnati in early August.
“It’s a lot of traveling,” he said.
A soon-to-be junior at St. Louis Park High School is in the midst of his season with NorthStar Baseball’s club team where he was coached at a much younger age by current Gophers pitching coach Ty McDevitt.
Hokenson appreciated the offer from the Gophers for him to both pitch and play in the outfield, which means the opportunity to swing a bat. Other colleges wanted him to focus only on pitching.
McDevitt was Hokenson’s pitching coach for the Burnsville-based baseball club at the 13 and 14 age level.
“I’ve always loved the Gophers and my dad went there for his education and it’s close to my family, easy for coaches and other people to come to watch so it has been my No. 1 since Day 1,” Hokenson said. He took part in two camps on campus including one on Siebert Field before COVID-19.
“That was a huge blast to see the facility and to play in front of the coaches and teammates,” he said. Another camp featured live hitting and pitching.
Without a high school season, Hokenson tried to get the most out of gym throwing sessions and building community as much as possible. “We found time and everyone came together to gain the most out of the gym and hitting and hanging out with the coaches,” Hokenson said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.