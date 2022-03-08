To update our Feb. 3 story about St. Louis Park High School’s reaction to the alleged racist incident at a boys’ hockey game at New Prague.
The Minnesota State High School League released a memo on Feb. 24 directed to “members of the education community and other interested parties” signed by 10 different Minnesota-based education associations including MSHSL Executive Director Erich Martens and Minnesota School Boards Association Executive Director Kirk Schneidawind.
In addition, the New Prague School Board addressed ongoing issues during the Feb. 28 school board meeting.
The memo, released by the MSHSL acknowledges the work that remains to do with regard to racism while “unequivocally condemn[-ing]” mistreatment of anyone on any basis. “Racial, religious or sexual harassemtn is simply unacceptable in our schools. The goal of safe, supportive school environments is of paramount importance. It is essential that every effort be made, and action taken to ensure that all students have a safe environment in which to learn and participate in activities. In addition, victims of racist words or actions need support. Together, we commit to making every effort to ensure that students have a safe environment in which to learn and participate.”
In an attempt to improve behavior, the educational organizations listed in the memo plan to launch an innitiative to address behavior not only at high school events but schools in general.
Three points of the plan include: 1. Forming a model code of conduct for all schools. 2. Convene a student conference through the MSHSL, MASSP and MNIAA to raise awareness about student conduct and assist in the development of tools for all schools. 3. Indentify and provide resources to schools and administrators in planning, preparing and implementing best practices to address and eliminate these harmfull behaviors and support of students and others who have been impacted.
Bylaw 209 of the MSHSL Rules already prohibit racial, sexual or regligious harassment and violation of the policy requires the loss of student eligibility in extracurricular activities.
The memo concludes that the organizations listed plan to keep schools and interested parties informed of progress in these efforts. “Together we will make a difference,” it concludes.
During the New Prague school board meet, Superintendent Tim Dittberner acknowledged racist incidents have increased in recent years and as a result, plans are in the works to address racism.
“I apologize on behalf of the school community for what has happened and while we take all reports of bullying and harassment seriously, and follow up by investigating them and taking appropriate action according to district policy and state law, we still need to be proactive and educate to prevent further incidents,” Dittberner said in response to at least two recent events involving a girls’ basketball game against Robbinsdale Cooper and boys’ hockey game against St. Louis Park.
St. Louis Park High School Activities Director Andy Ewald addressed the well-publicized incident across social media by removing spring sports season contests against their Metro West Conference counterparts in addition to removing the New Prague banner from the Orioles gym alongside the rest of the Metro West Conference schools. Cooper joined Park in removing New Prague from the schedule, until further notice.
“Hate, disrespect and intimidation have no place within our schools. Every student should feel welcome,” Dittberner said. “We can’t sit still and complain, and we can’t make excuses. We simply must do better.”
To address the three points raised by the MSHSL memo, Dittberner said the district will create a school district climate taskforce composed of students, staff, parents and members of the larger community. They plan to indentify resources and development for staff to plan and impliment best practices to address and eliminate harmful behaviors. The final point is to work with administration and student leeaders to raise awareness of issues like appropriate conduct, bullying, race and gender, among others.
Dittberner plans to collaborate with the St. Louis Park school district “when the time is right” at the appropriate time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.