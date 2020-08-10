MSHSL decides to modify all fall sports during Aug. 4 board meeting
The Minnesota State High School League voted Tuesday, Aug. 4 to alter sports for the fall season to address concerns around COVID-19.
The most significant changes will be to move volleyball and football to the spring but the remaining fall sports will be significantly modified.
A Return to Participation Task Force was created by the board after the July 14 meeting to look into options and make two recommendations for each sport to be voted upon during Tuesday’s meeting.
A four-season plan will go into effect for 2020-21 which allows fall and winter schedules to go on as normal. Spring season will run mid-March to mid-May followed by a summer season from May through early July.
Volleyball and football will move to the spring season while the traditional spring sports (lacrosse, track, golf, softball, and baseball) will move to the summer season.
St. Louis Park’s first-year head coach Jason Foster used the same advice the coaches tell the kids after a game. Instead of immediately reacting to the news of the postponement, he took 24 hours to process it.
“Of course we’re upset to not play in the fall but we took 24 hours to reflect,” said Foster, who took over as head coach before summer workouts began after spending several years on Ben Wolfe’s coaching staff as the defensive coordinator. “It was a blow to me but I have a good support system around me and after the initial ‘Oh wow’ we are going to use this time to improve as much as we can.”
He was disappointed, in part, because of the positive steps the program made to be ready to go in a couple of weeks, like any other year.
But this isn’t any other year and everyone’s health outweighs anything they can accomplish on the field. Park had a solid turnout for voluntary summer workouts with between 40-45 teammates taking part in three practices a week, including 7-on-7 intrasquad workouts on Wednesday evenings at St. Louis Park Stadium.
Junior captain Christian Arteaga organized a group text for the captains and coaches to stay in touch. His message after hearing about the postponement wasn’t one of negativity. According to Arteaga, this is an opportunity for the team to get better over the next six months.“It’s very encouraging to hear that from him and we’ve relayed that to the kids throughout the summer,” Foster said. “We try to find the silver lining in everything.”
Joining Arteaga as captains are junior Will Dvorak, sophomore Henry Benrickson, and seniors McCabe Dvorak and Michael Boxley-Harmon.
A team meeting this spring before COVID-19 drew 60 students, which let Foster know the enthusiasm for the team is in place.
“We’ve been able to do a lot of teaching and already got throughout offensive and defensive installs,” he said. The team is taking the necessary steps to stay safe with daily checklists before practice including a temperature screening and questions. Wiping down footballs before and after each practice and wearing a mask by all during practice are other steps they took starting back in June.
Trying to minimize exposure has helped the team stay relatively healthy. They had a couple of kids test positive but the Department of Health and activities department allowed the practice to continue while the two players sat out for14 days. The contact came from outside of football.
Foster will remain defensive coordinator with veteran assistant Rob Griffin. New assistant coach Ralph Kratochvil joins the staff after two seasons with Maple River and will focus on working with the defensive linemen and will coach the freshman team.
“He’s come to practice and fits right in with the staff and the team,” Foster said. Kratochvil reached out looking for an opportunity after recently moving into the area. “He has great knowledge and picked up how we do certain things differently but he ran a 3-4 at Maple River, like what we do here.”
Kratochvil graduated from Minnesota State with a degree in communications in 2019 and works for the Minnesota Wild.
Another new assistant coach is Jemal Brown, who returns in a homecoming of sorts. The former Minnesota State Mankato standout grew up in St. Louis Park before moving to Brooklyn Park where he was a two-year starter and captain at Park Center High School. Brown will work with the receivers and also coach the freshman team.
Coach Evan Williams was promoted to offensive coordinator for this season and will continue to work with the wide receivers. A 2014 Northern Iowa graduate, Williams was a running back, fullback and receiver for the Panthers while working on his degree in exercise science with an emphasis on biomechanics and sports psychology.
Coach Brandon Gatzke joins the staff as a volunteer focusing on data analysis.
Fall changes
Fall sports like girls tennis, girls swimming and diving, cross country and soccer will begin as planned Aug. 17 but with a 30% reduction in contests and 20 percent reduction in the number of weeks of the season.
No scrimmages or invitationals will be allowed and events will be reduced to one to two games per week. A decision on a culmination of the season will come at a later date.
Specifically for tennis and cross country, up to three teams are allowed to participate in an event. For swimming and diving, only one other team is allowed to compete.
Overall, the MSHSL suggests scheduling teams from only the same conference or general area to help reduce transportation concerns.
Plans for adapted soccer will be addressed through planning with the Minnesota Adapted Athletics Association and the MSHSL to figure out the best route forward. The state adapted floor hockey championships were the first state tournament canceled in March which was scheduled to play at Bloomington Jefferson High School.
There was thoughtful consideration and discussion by the board of directors during Tuesday’s meeting and those involved in the decision-making process were torn between what the safest plan forward while allowing students to reap the benefits of extra-curricular participation.
An initial motion to move volleyball to the spring failed after a 9-9 tied vote led to a lack of a majority. A second motion kept the original Aug. 17 start date but was defeated prompting a third motion which passed to move volleyball to the mid-March to mid-May season.
Football followed a similar path with multiple motions, including the original Aug. 17 start date. Ultimately, a motion to move to the spring passed by a 13-5 margin.
The board is allowing volleyball and football programs to practice this fall in a limited capacity, along with spring sports which lost their 2020 spring season and might have the 2021 season altered.
There was no discussion about moving spring sports to the fall and other details need to be addressed, such as a culmination of the season, what that would look like with or without fans as well as venues.
As for the Return to Participation Task Force and the MSHSL board of directors, executive Eric Martens said every state is reviewing plans and making the best decision possible at that time in what is a fluid situation. “This group has done an amazing job,” Martens said. “They spent hours yesterday reviewing the plans another couple of hours last night with our executive committee.”
The task force worked collaboratively with stakeholders throughout Minnesota to determine what a season should look like, how would interruptions in the season be handled and more. They followed the guidelines set out by Gov. Tim Walz and the Department of Health and Department of Education for guidance which allowed for more localized approaches to find the right balance between safety, education, and allowing students to experience the benefits of extracurricular activities.
MSHSL Board of Directors Treasurer Troy Stein, activities director at Edina High School said, “The debate in my mind is that we play fall sports as planned and still run a risk of outbreaks or push higher-risk sports to the spring and hope for better days ahead?”
He’s struggled with the options going back to the spring when everything was halted.
