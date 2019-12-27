With much of the materials that make up houses that are torn down or remodeled going to landfills, Hennepin County will offer an incentive in 2020 to use deconstruction techniques instead of demolitions.
Beginning Jan. 1, homeowners and developers in St. Louis Park and Minneapolis will be able to use county funds of up to $5,000 per project for deconstruction. The county board dedicated up to $100,000 for the pilot program.
Through deconstruction, workers dismantle buildings in a way that allows materials to be salvaged for reuse and recycling, according to a county staff report. Such materials can include old-growth lumber, doors, flooring, cabinets and fixtures.
“Deconstruction provides an opportunity to divert up to 85 percent of construction/demolition waste and provides several environmental and social benefits compared to standard demolition,” the report states. “However, deconstruction techniques are not widely used because they add additional cost and time to demolition projects. While homeowners want more environmentally-friendly ways to divert construction and demolition waste, general awareness of deconstruction as an option is low.”
Users of the Deconstruction Incentive Program will be able to benefit from it for complete tear-downs or for major renovations of residential properties. The buildings must have been built before 1950.
County staff estimated that the pilot would provide funding for at least 20 properties in 2020 and divert about 700 tons of waste while increasing public awareness of deconstruction and encouraging more contractors to offer such services.
Hennepin County Board Chair Marion Greene, whose district includes St. Louis Park and southwest Minneapolis, noted St. Louis Park has been an environmental leader.
“I’m excited it’s happening in St. Louis Park, and I think that reflects something of the zeitgeist of St. Louis Park,” Greene said.
A Minneapolis-based nonprofit called Better Futures Minnesota has helped champion deconstruction techniques, Greene noted.
“There’s been interest, and sometimes it’s about fine-tuning that interest,” Greene said. “That’s one of the reasons this is a pilot. What are the kinds of things that get people on board with doing this, to have that interest?”
After a year, the pilot could potentially be scrapped, but Greene said she is hoping it will be successful enough to at least keep it going for another year or to expand the program to more communities.
Southwest Minneapolis in particular has experienced numerous tear-downs in recent years, and the trend may move eastward as property values continue to rise, Greene predicted.
Tear-downs have been fairly steady in St. Louis Park so far. This year, the city received seven notifications for demolition and new construction and one for demolition only, according to city statistics through mid-December. In 2018, the city had nine demolitions, including two without new construction, and in 2017 the city experienced 10 demolitions with new construction.
County staff members had approached representatives of cities to ask about how the county could address the issue of demolition waste, according to Carolyn Collopy, acting supervising environmentalist with Hennepin County.
“There is a lot of construction and demolition waste that is landfilled, and there is a lot of opportunity to divert that material for reuse and recycling,” Collopy said.
Demolition typically costs about $5 per square foot whereas deconstruction is closer to $10 per square foot and takes longer, she said. The county would cover $2 per square foot of the additional cost.
County staff members had already begun an initiative to conduct inspections prior to demolitions to ensure hazardous materials like asbestos have been removed first and handled appropriately.
“As part of that effort, we wanted to take it a step further and see if there were things we could do around diversion,” Collopy said. “That’s how the partnership started. We are talking to several other cities, so we’re hoping to add other cities as we go here.”
The county is focusing on older homes because they typically contain more valuable materials, such as old-growth lumber, she said.
County staff members could study potential code changes to provide for more reuse options in the future, she indicated.
“Diversion is great, but you’ve also got to have a use for it,” Collopy said. “You have to have someone who wants that material, so you’ve got to work both ends.”
Some retail outlets in the county do sell used building materials, often specializing in certain periods of architectural styles, she said. Property owners sometimes look for old-growth lumber and may use materials to rehab buildings.
“There’s a lot of different uses for the material,” Collopy said. “The more we divert, the more we’re going to need that demand.”
St. Louis Park City Manager Tom Harmening noted the city has experimented with deconstruction. The city used the technique to remove one of the homes the city bought on Minnetonka Boulevard near West Lake Street for redevelopment. The city will also use deconstruction for its current interpretive center at Westwood Hills Nature Center after the new building is complete. After a wet summer that slowed construction this year, the city anticipates the new nature center building will open to the public next June instead of next spring, as originally anticipated.
While St. Louis Park has less than a dozen complete tear-downs per year, Harmening said the city has considerably more major remodeling projects each year.
Of the program, he said, “We found the county’s interest in this attractive, and that’s why we’re getting involved.”
Information about the program will be available at permitting desks for both cities as well as on the county’s website, hennepin.us.
