A Hennepin County grant will help fund a new entrance for the St. Louis Park Aquatic Park.

Marion Green, chair of the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners, highlighted the grant for the entrance, which she described as environmentally friendly, in a message reviewing accomplishments for the county board in 2019 and her vision for 2020. Green’s district includes St. Louis Park and part of Minneapolis.

Visitors currently must enter by passing through the main entrance of the St. Louis Park Recreation Center and continuing through its main hallway and concourse before paying admission and exiting the center to enter the aquatic park.

The aquatic park averages 70,000 visits per year, noted Jason Eisold, manager of the center.

“The main hallway/concourse of The Rec Center is air conditioned, and trying to maintain temperatures while doors are constantly opening and closing for the increased traffic of The Aquatic Park results in increased energy use, while ultimately not keeping the building cool anyway – not unlike trying to keep a refrigerator cold with the door wide open,” he explained in an email.

The project budget is listed at $200,000, half of which the county has provided through the grant.

The city is getting quotes, Eisold wrote, noting that the goal is to have the new entrance completed and ready by June 3 for the opening of the season.

