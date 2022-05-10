Orioles host Strikeout ALS, Little League Day at Keller Field
After four consecutive wins, St. Louis Park hit a tough stretch last week, coming up short in 4-of-5 very competitive games.
Three of the losses were by two or fewer runs and the lone win was also a nail-biter as Zach Helfman launched a 3-run home run in the 10th inning for a 10-7 win over Jefferson at Tony Oliva Field in Bloomington May 2.
Park took a 4-0 lead thanks to four singles before a double from Stanley Regguinti brought in Henry Odens and Brady Walsh to capitalize on the strong hitting. Jefferson got out of the inning with a catch-and-throw-out double play.
Jefferson responded with five runs in the bottom half of the inning, aided by three errors and a hit-by-pitch. The Jaguars also used four singles to bring the runners around.
Regguinti started the sixth inning by being hit by a pitch and scored on a sac fly from Ben Farley.
Walsh worked out of a jam on the mound in the sixth inning. After loading the bases with a two-out walk, he came back with a four-pitch strikeout to get back into the dugout for the seventh inning.
Walsh lashed a one-out triple before Regguinti popped out down the right-field line, which allowed Walsh to tag up and take a 6-5 lead. Jacob Favour’s RBI-single to right field allowed Thomas Moot to score to push the lead to 7-5.
Down to their final at-bats, Jefferson needed two runs to extend the game, which they did by scoring on an error with two outs. Walsh issued consecutive walks to load the bases and then bring in the tying run.
Andruw Vela worked three innings of relief, including the decisive 10th inning. After allowing a lead-off hit, he settled in to induce a pop-out and strikeout to be one out away from the win. He hit the batter to put two Jaguars on the bases before striking out Braden Ebeling for the final out of the game on four pitches.
Park hosted its annual Strike Out ALS game May 4 as Chaska completed the Metro West Conference season series sweep by a 5-2 final score.
Park led 2-1 going into the seventh inning as the Hawks rallied for four runs in their final at-bat, spoiling another strong outing by pitcher Stefano Giovanelli. He went the distance striking out seven Hawks while not issuing a walk. Chaska scored five runs, four earned on six hits off Giovanelli, whose mother Lynn Giovanelli, once again threw out the first pitch while surrounded by her family as someone affected by ALS.
Odens was the lone Oriole with two hits on the evening and Kris Hokenson had a double. Regguinti drew one of two walks and scored both of the Orioles’ runs from his familiar lead-off spot.
Conference newcomer Waconia won in a heartbreaking 4-3 walk-off at Lions Baseball Field May 6 in eight innings.
Hokenson spun a gem going 6 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs on one hit, four walks and 13 strikeouts.
Park rallied to build a 3-0 lead in the top of the third inning thanks to Vela’s lead-off walk before moving up to third base on singles from Sullivan and Odens. Vela scored on a passed ball before Regguinti walked to first base. Sullivan tagged up to score from third base on a flyout by Farley and Odens scored on another passed ball to lead 3-0.
Vela earned a two-out walk in the top of the eighth inning and advanced to third base on Sullivan’s hit to center field. Odens grounded to first base to end the inning.
Park out-hit Waconia 6-2 but an error and single in the eighth inning was enough for the home team to scratch out the decisive run.
Rockford spoiled Little League Day at Keller Field on Saturday morning with a 7-5 win over the Orioles.
A quick turnaround from the bad luck the night before found the Orioles generating runs early but the success dried up as Rockford took a 5-2 lead through five innings.
Trailing 7-4 going into the bottom of the seventh inning, Park put together a rally with Vela drawing a lead-off walk before two outs brought Tate Myers to the plate.
Myers’ lone hit of the day was a line drive to center field to push Vela to second base.
Farley smashed a triple down the right-field line to empty the bases. Favour drew a five-pitch walk and Hokenson took his third walk of the afternoon to bring Helftman to the plate. He ended the game with a fly-out to left field to halt the comeback attempt.
Park drew nine walks, reached base on six hits, and stole four bases, including two from Farley.
Danny Montanez started on the mound going 3 2/3 innings allowing three earned runs on seven hits. He had four strikeouts and one walk. Walsh and Vela worked the final 3 1/3 innings.
The string of bad luck included a 7-6 loss to crosstown rival Benilde-St. Margaret’s on April 29, despite four Orioles picking up multiple hits. Brady Walsh, Andruw Vela, and Helfman each had a double, and Regguinti drove in two runs. Hokenson went 2-for-2, drawing two walks, and stole a base. He also struck out five batters over four innings.
