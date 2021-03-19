Hazelwood Food and Drink, a small local chain of restaurants, will open in the new Bridgewater Bank headquarters in St. Louis Park.
The St. Louis Park City Council approved a liquor license for the business, 4450 Excelsior Blvd., Unit 120, during its March 1 council meeting. The restaurant is planning to open in early April.
It will feature indoor dining on the building’s ground floor as well as outdoor dining.
Hazelwood Food and Drink has locations in Bloomington and, as of February, in Tonka Bay. The menu for St. Louis Park was listed as under construction online as of press time, but elsewhere the restaurant features wood-fired pizza, salads, bowls with a variety of meat and veggies, burgers and sandwiches, pasta, steaks, ribs and appetizers ranging from brie cheese curds to calamari.
St. Louis Park Councilmember Rachel Harris said she anticipates the restaurant will be well-received based on comments from friends and since its Bloomington location near the Mall of America has been in business for years.
“This isn’t their first rodeo – they know how to open a restaurant, they know how to run it and make it successful,” Harris said.
A city staff report notes that the restaurant manager plans to adhere to any safety guidelines that continue to be in place due to COVID-19.
The restaurant’s website, hazelwoodfoodanddrink.com, states that the business conducts daily temperature checks and health screenings of staff members, who wear protective masks, wash hands frequently and disinfect frequently touched surfaces. The business requires patrons to wear masks when not dining and to maintain a distance of at least 6 feet from team members and other guests.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.