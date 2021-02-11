St. Louis Park City Manager Tom Harmening has guided the city far longer than any current members of the City Council, but he has announced his retirement later this year.
Harmening plans to remain at the helm of city staff until a replacement is hired or, if that decision is delayed, until Aug. 1 at the latest.
The St. Louis Park City Council will create a plan to find a new city manager.
Harmening became city manager in 2004, but his tenure at the city goes back to 1995 when he became St. Louis Park’s community development director. Previously, he had been community development director in Hopkins, planning director for Hastings and, beginning in 1982, city coordinator for Watertown.
While the St. Louis Park mayor and council members serve part-time and vote on ordinances and resolutions, the city manager works full-time, hiring other city staff members and implementing the city’s policies and goals.
As such, Harmening played a key role in such projects as the redevelopment of the West End, the reconstruction of Highway 100 and planning for the Southwest Light Rail Transit line, a city announcement noted among his major accomplishments. He also helped undertake two community visioning initiatives, worked on efforts to update a 30-year consent decree for the Reilly Tar & Chemical Corp. site near Highway 7 and Louisiana Avenue and oversaw efforts to renovate or build new city facilities. Those have included a new interpretive center at Westwood Hills Nature Center, the city’s two fire stations and the Recreation Outdoor Center.
Other accomplishments listed include the achievement of a AAA bond rating – the top financial category for cities – and the creation and implementation of new policies and initiatives for affordable housing, a climate action plan, and racial equity and inclusion.
As community development director, Harmening played a major role in the Excelsior and Grand project that fulfilled a desire among many residents for a downtown-style area in the city.
“It is with some sadness but also excitement for the future that I announce I’m wrapping up my career as St. Louis Park’s city manager,” Harmening said in the statement. “St. Louis Park is a dynamic and forward-looking community and serving as its city manager has been an exhilarating and challenging experience and a true privilege.
“By working with the city council and staff, in partnership with the community, we have been able to accomplish much. Despite challenges facing all communities during these difficult times, the organization is well positioned for the future and the time has now come for me to open the next chapter of my life to see what the future might hold.”
Harmening did not reveal any specific plans for retirement but said he plans to keep his options open while making time for golf, boating and his family.
In 2014, he won the James F. Miller Leadership Award, the League of Minnesota’s top award for appointed officials.
“While there were many significant accomplishments in St. Louis Park over the past 26 years, what I am most proud of is the intentional and ongoing focus on our internal culture, which in turn has led to a high-functioning organization,” Harmening said in the statement. “As part of that, I’m proud of the outstanding staff we’ve brought into the city and the innovation, creativity and dedication they bring to their work every day in serving St. Louis Park.”
Mayor Jake Spano said in the city statement, “Hardly a corner of our community hasn’t benefitted from Tom’s wisdom and guidance over the course of his career with St. Louis Park. From nationally recognized projects like Excelsior and Grand, to innovative parks and recreation programming, to racial equity, Tom has embraced the work of the council to improve the lives of our neighbors with dedication, caring and respect.”
The mayor, who thanked Harmening for his advice and support over the years, added, “While this change will be difficult, it presents an opportunity to gain fresh, new perspectives and continue St. Louis Park’s reputation as one of the most creative, forward thinking and equitable cities in our region.”
