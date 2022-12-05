Double-doubles each game spark Park at Pat Paterson Thanksgiving Tournament
St. Louis Park girls basketball began the new season with a pair of strong victories on Nov. 25-26 at the Pat Paterson Thanksgiving Tournament at Hamline University.
Double-doubles each game spark Park at Pat Paterson Thanksgiving Tournament
St. Louis Park girls basketball began the new season with a pair of strong victories on Nov. 25-26 at the Pat Paterson Thanksgiving Tournament at Hamline University.
The Orioles opened with a 56-50 win over DeLaSalle before blowing out Madison (Wisconsin) Memorial 74-49 the next day at Hutton Arena.
Against DLS, senior guard Shantell Harden had a 14-point, 15-rebound double-double, while forward Jordan McMahon returned to the floor to nearly pick up a double-double with 8 points and 11 rebounds.
Harden, who plans to play at Minnesota State, Mankato next season was huge on the defensive end with five steals and two blocks as the Orioles had nine steals as a team.
Evie Schmitz led the way with 17 points and three assists.
Park jumped out to a 44-24 halftime against Madison Memorial and kept the pressure on during the second half as Harden had another huge game with 33 points and 16 rebounds. She made five three-pointers and made six free throws and added a pair of steals and blocks.
McMahon was one point away from a double-double with 14 assists and nine points.
Schmitz added 10 points, five rebounds and five assists.
Kiya Hegdahl had 12 points and three rebounds. Macee Alexander and Stayci Spates each had six rebounds and four points.
The Orioles pulled down 56 rebounds and had 11 steals as a team.
Park nearly knocked off Minnetonka in the Orioles’ Nov. 30 home opener losing 93-91 in overtime.
Harden had a game-high 34 points on 14-22 shooting including a 4-for-5 evening beyond the arc. She pulled down 12 rebounds to go with three assists, three steals and three blocks.
McMahon led the team with 16 rebounds to go with 13 points.
Hegdahl had 19 points with four assists while Schmitz had 16 points and six assists.
Richardson has two new coaches in the program including junior varsity head coach Kika Greenlee who is a program alum, ranking among the top five on the all-time scoring list. Freshman coach Kayla Ross “brings a ton of knowledge and skills. She will be a huge asset in the development of our younger players,” Richardson said.
Park will play in the holiday tournament at Park Center High School on Dec. 28-29 starting against Eden Prairie at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 28.
The Orioles host Hopkins in the first game of the new year, Wednesday, Jan. 4 with a 7 p.m. tipoff.
The first of two Metro West Conference meetings with Benilde-St. Margaret’s are set for Jan. 20 at BSM and return home to face BSM on Feb. 14. Both games begin at 7 p.m.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.
Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
Sports Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.