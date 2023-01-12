When outgoing St. Louis Park Police Chief chose his retirement date, he made it 31 years to the day after he joined the department.
Mike Harcey came to the St. Louis Park Police Department as a police officer Dec. 16, 1991. He served as a school liaison officer at the former West Metro Eliot School and St. Louis Park Middle School before becoming a sergeant and then a lieutenant. He took over as police chief in March 2017 after John Luse retired from the position after nearly 20 years.
The St. Louis Park City Council honored Harcey last month following his retirement, before City Clerk Melissa Kennedy swore in the city’s new police chief, Bryan Kruelle.
A proclamation for Harcey points out that Harcey had been named the Robert Lindell Officer of the Year in 2010. He also received the department’s Award of Merit.
The proclamation says, “Mike was instrumental in leading the department’s transition from traditional policing to community oriented policing.”
It was Luse who began the city’s use of the “community oriented policing” model, which encourages officers to build connections in the community outside of call responses, while Harcey helped support its implementation and continued its use when he led the department.
As a new police chief, Harcey said, “We’ve got a strong foundation in the area of community policing. That’s always going to be there as long as I’m chief.”
He commented at the time, “The police are the community, and the community are the police. We’re one and the same, and we can’t be separated to have public safety and be safe in the community. We all have to be in it together.”
As a new police chief, Harcey immediately turned to a Pathways to Policing program aimed at helping nontraditional candidates join suburban police departments in the metro area.
“Basically, we recognized the need to diversify our police force to reflect the community we serve, and we looked at this program as an opportunity to have diverse, nontraditional candidates as police officers here,” Harcey said at the time.
Under Harcey’s leadership, the department increased from 52 officers to 58. He also helped create the West Command Mobile Field Force in 2020, a partnership of most of the law enforcement agencies in Hennepin County, according to the city proclamation.
Harcey oversaw the department’s adoption of body-worn cameras for officers following a pilot program. He noted when he became police chief that the department already had a decade or more of experience in using training relating to implicit biases, deescalation, responding to mental health crisis situations, use-of-force training and statutory limitations on the use of force. The department further studied the issues during the time he served as chief.
As the city issued the proclamation recognizing Harcey, City Manager Kim Keller said to him, “If anyone has ever talked with Chief Harcey about the field of policing, you’ve likely heard him speak about its nobleness and about how character matters. Chief, over the past three decades-plus, you’ve done your field and your colleagues proud. You’ve modeled what it means to be a peace officer, to see humanity and people and to fiercely protect the ideals of justice and fairness.”
Harcey worked to provide additional support for officers, including encouraging peer support and implementing annual mental health visits. The department added wellness and fitness rooms.
“These are just some of the ways that you made sure that as an employer and as a community we were able to support officer wellness during a tremendously challenging period these last few years,” Keller said.
He broadened the use of community service officers and the Police Explorers program as part of his efforts to encourage diversity in the department, Keller said. He also sought to modernize the department through the use of technology, training, crime analysis and community outreach. He worked to implement a mental health co-responder system, prioritized diversion for juveniles and collected data about traffic stops to consider disparities.
“Chief, your fingerprints are on the city of St. Louis Park, you’re in our DNA, and we are better for having spent time with you,” Keller said.
After meeting Harcey and other department leaders, Councilmember Nadia Mohamed joined the city’s Multicultural Advisory Committee. She said she left committee discussions about the police department “feeling secure and safe in my city.”
Mohamed added that St. Louis Park is the only city in which she feels so comfortable because of the conversations she’s had with its police officers.
“You gave us the opportunity to speak louder and louder to a point where I’m now in front of a microphone,” Mohamed said to Harcey of her transition to the city council. “You have changed my perspective on what policing is and what a police officer looks like, and how he or she interacts with their community members.”
A tough job
Councilmember Tim Brausen praised Harcey for his response to the unrest that occurred after the murder of St. Louis Park resident George Floyd in Minneapolis. During closed security meetings in which Brausen said the council and Harcey discussed “civil insurrection, looting and curfews,” the councilmember said Harcey provided calm and measured responses to tough questions while reassuring the council that the St. Louis Park Police Department is a force for good in the community.
Councilmember Margaret Rog said to Harcey: “I sure hope you know how much I and others appreciate your leadership through the pandemic, the unrest, carjackings, increases in gun violence and gun possession, illegal drugs and so much more. You kept our community safe through it all.”
Harcey responded to the Council’s remarks.
“The support that you’ve shown us during turbulent times and policing has been very much appreciated by myself and our department,” Harcey said.
Police spend long hours at night, on weekends and holidays away from family and friends while experiencing difficult situations, horrific events and sometimes the worst in people, he said.
“But we’re also blessed to be able to serve the community we work for, to help those in need, seek justice for those who’ve been victimized and make a difference in someone’s life,” Harcey continued.
To the officers who attended the ceremony, he said, “It has been the greatest privilege of my professional life, to be a member of this extraordinary family of blue that means so much to all of us. I’ll miss you all. But it’s my time to step aside and make way for new leadership to continue to move our department forward and providing outstanding service to our community.”
