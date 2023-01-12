When outgoing St. Louis Park Police Chief chose his retirement date, he made it 31 years to the day after he joined the department.

Mike Harcey came to the St. Louis Park Police Department as a police officer Dec. 16, 1991. He served as a school liaison officer at the former West Metro Eliot School and St. Louis Park Middle School before becoming a sergeant and then a lieutenant. He took over as police chief in March 2017 after John Luse retired from the position after nearly 20 years.

