State’s top strength coach now has facilities to match new award

St. Louis Park High School recently cut the ribbon on a 5,000-square foot weight room, complete with matching black-and-orange SLP logo equipment. Helping students make the most of the new digs is Jessica Gust, head strength and conditioning coach.

Jessica Gust
St. Louis Park High School Strength and Conditioning coach Jessica Gust stands in the new training area. 

Gust was recently named the Minnesota Strength Coach of the Year by the National High School Strength Coaches Association, an annual award in recognition of their coaching achievements and passion for the profession. She will be honored during the association’s national conference in Minneapolis in June.

Teaching in the weightroom
St. Louis Park's Jessica Gust, right, talks with a student during a training session inside the new facility at St. Louis Park High School.

A St. Louis Park High School graduate, Gust returned to the school to teach biology and has done so for the last 16 years, in addition to coaching synchronized swimming alongside her mother and hall of fame coach Linda Gust. 

Orioles coordinated plates
Black and orange-clad weight plates complete with the iconic SLP logo help personalize the new weight room at St. Louis Park High School.

Gust took over strength and conditioning programs 11 years ago as she returned to school to earn a master’s degree in applied kinesiology from the University of Minnesota. 

Racks
Several areas to lift mean less downtime for large groups. A tablet allows those training to know the play for each day. Larger wall-mounted monitors help everyone know the plan for the day and what they should be doing during training sessions.

When she took over the training program, it was in the basement at the high school with, “a lot of old school powerlifting and it was limited to the [football] linemen doing it,” she said. Gust recalled former swim coach Karly Kragness telling the team to lift weights in the 1990s.

She became involved in strength and weight training as an assistant coach with the synchronized swim team. 

New weight training area
The new weight training room at St. Louis Park High School includes several stations to work all of the muscle groups in the body. A strip of artificial turf down the middle of the room allows for sprint training and testing.

“I got involved in strength training because we needed to make a change to how they get ready for synchro and so we decided to push the girls to get involved in a strength program in 2006-07,” she said, offering to help the swimmers navigate the weight room. “We saw how big of a difference it made.”

When Gust returned to college to work on her master’s degree she wanted to focus on what the science says works when it comes to training, “so we aren’t grasping at straws,” she said.

Tablet part of the weight room now
A tablet with a large magnet allows it to move around with those training to keep track of progress during a session. 

“It is a new, cool time around her with the new facility and it is a big honor for me,” Gust said of the new weight room and award. The success of the students in their respective sports is a big reward for Gust, of which there have been plenty of in recent years. There have been state tournament appearances by the football and volleyball teams plus success in the individual sports like swimming, cross country and track and field. “It speaks to the commitment of the athletes here,” Gust said of the students finding success. “Any accomplishments I have come from them. It is exciting to see Park athletics validated and it brings more excitement to the other programs and me it feels like a big step forward.”

The students she works will spend more time with her than with their respective sport’s coaches.

Coaches have noticed more confident students since Gust started working with teams. 

“Anyone who has gone through strength training, you much more competent and so you can trust yourself so much more,” she said. “I love watching the kids build that confidence to play at a higher level.

“Seeing the kids perform and find success to battle through tough situations and develop resiliency is what I get out of it. It is why I opt to spend personal hours at sporting events.”

Getting other coaches and teams to buy into training both during and off-season took some time. But once it started catching on, it gained traction.

“We get a lot of trust from the coaches now,” Gust said. 

Some sports are very traditional in what training is supposed to look like. Swim coach Amanda Forsberg trusts the process Gust has in place. “She understands the value of what lifting has done with the two programs [boys and girls]. This week the boys were in the weight room getting ready for state,” Gust said.

She says any coach can make a kid tired, “but as a coach, my job is to build their athleticism so the sports coaches can take care of the sport technique and not worry about conditioning or weight training.”

She developed a thoughtful program to cater to those from middle school through high school (grades 6-12). “And how to continue to learn and build on what they know,” she said.

The new training facility includes several stations for specific lifts with a lot of dumbbells, free weights and other tools. Running down the middle of the room is a strip of artificial turf to utilize drills.

Technology abounds throughout with room with speakers and monitors. Tablets and iPads help chart workouts. The program and facility are open to all students with a one-time $170 fee that goes from June 1 through the school year. 

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @SunSportsJason.

