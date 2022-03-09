Gov. Tim Walz dropped by St. Louis Park last week to promote his proposal for $300 million in state funding for public safety.
During a March 3 visit to St. Louis Park’s Fire Station One, Walz said his proposal would provide nearly $900,000 for St. Louis Park public safety spending. A chart shows Hopkins would receive more than $300,000 under the plan as well.
Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan chatted with St. Louis Park Mayor Jake Spano, St. Louis Park Police Chief Mike Harcey and St. Louis Park Fire Chief Steve Koering at the event, which the governor’s office announced earlier that morning without disclosing its location.
As part of the tour to promote the legislation, Walz and Flanagan also visited Duluth, Brooklyn Park, Eagan and the North Side of Minneapolis.
Walz said in a statement, “When putting together our $300 million public safety plan, we listened to what local fire and police chiefs, mayors, and community members were telling us – and what we heard was that they need direct support.”
Flanagan, who previously represented St. Louis Park in the Minnesota House of Representatives, said the discussion focused on how her community and the state could be partners.
“We know that public safety needs look different across the state – which is why we are empowering communities to take the lead with state support to help ensure every Minnesotan is safe, protected, and valued in their community,” Flanagan said in the statement.
Spano provided his support, saying that the city has sought to implement new and “time-tested” strategies to address public safety.
“The additional investments proposed by Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan will help us accelerate our work to ensure public safety,” Spano said. “We look forward to increased funding for our creative and effective work which can be replicated in other cities across the state.”
Koering added, “Public safety sees firsthand, many times before anyone else, the challenges within its boundaries. Having staff and resources to provide connections for helps to promote resiliency at all levels within the community – physically, emotionally, and spiritually.”
The governor’s proposal would support St. Louis Park’s community policing model, Harcey said.
“Funding for community-based crime prevention, neighborhood restoration, and youth engagement and programs, along with support for law enforcement activities, will help address community safety issues effectively,” Harcey said in the statement. “We look forward to the opportunity to work with the Governor’s Office and the legislature to rollout meaningful programs to assist public safety agencies in maintaining safe communities.”
The budget proposal would provide $300 million to city, county and tribal governments over three years. Some of the money would go toward recruiting police officers while other aspects involve grant programs aimed at addressing increased crime while stepping up crime prevention efforts like youth services, elder abuse prevention, neighborhood watch programs and resident engagement.
The proposal would create a statewide violent crime initiative involving forensic science to identify suspects and clear innocent individuals. The initiative would also contribute to analytics to help identify criminals and would increase investigative partnerships.
Some money would go toward youth intervention work like after-school activities, tutoring and mentoring, according to the statement from the governor’s office. Other efforts would support youth conflict resolution centers, counseling and other techniques aimed at reducing violence.
