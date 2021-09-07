A speaker and planner for a state event marking the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001, recalls the impact the terrorist attacks had on her son.
Jill Stephenson, who recently moved to Arkansas but she is a former Rosemount and St. Louis Park resident, recalled that her son Benjamin Kopp, at 13 years old, was upset day about the loss of innocent life.
“He made a declaration when we were watching the coverage together that he was going to become an Army Ranger, find Osama bin Laden and make him pay,” said Stephenson, who added that her son had been inspired by his great-grandfather’s military service as a member of the U.S. Army’s Red Bull Division during World War II.
During his senior year at Rosemount High School, Kopp – a former student at Susan Lindgren Elementary in St. Louis Park – made good on his promise to join the military.
In 2009, the Army Ranger died from injuries he sustained during a firefight with the Taliban in Afghanistan.
“He saved six of his fellow Rangers in the battle that would cost him his life,” Stephenson said.
Kopp was transferred to the Walter Reed Army Medical Center as a result of a gunshot he sustained from a sniper’s bullet during the battle and died eight days later.
Stephenson said she plans to speak from the heart during the “9/11 Day of Remembrance” Saturday, Sept. 11, on the grounds of the Minnesota State Capitol. As a member of the Minnesota 9/11 and Global War on Terrorism Remembrance Task Force, she helped organize the gathering along with other task force members. The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs and the Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum at Camp Ripley are also hosting the event.
A pre-ceremony 7:30-9 a.m. Sept. 11 will include the reading of the names of Minnesotans who died on that date in 2001 and during the Global War on Terrorism, according to a schedule. The pre-ceremony will include moments of silence and tolling of church bells to coincide with the times airplanes struck the World Trade Center in New York City.
Stephenson will join other speakers such as retired Army Gen. Joseph Votel and Mariah Jacobsen, whose father, Bloomington native Tom Burnett, died while taking down Flight 93 in Pennsylvania to prevent an attack in Washington, D.C.
Gov. Tim Walz and Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke are also scheduled to speak during the Day of Remembrance Official Ceremony 9:10-10:45 a.m.
The ceremony is set to include military honors, wreath laying, a flyover and musical tributes, according to the schedule.
Day of Remembrance Connection Activities are planned 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will include discussion groups and resources for veterans, music, food vendors, children’s activities and a post-9/11 display, according to the program. Free tickets to view the display Sept. 10-11 are available at viewstub.com/ResoluteExhibition.
The display will expand upon accounts in the documentary “Resolute: MN Stories of 9/11 and the War.” KSTP will air the documentary 7-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10. A description on KSTP’s website says of the film, “Minnesotans were in the towers, the plans and the Pentagon the morning of September 11, 2001 and on the frontline of the war that followed.”
All events on the Minnesota Capitol grounds are open to the public. Stephenson anticipated many audience members will be active-duty military members, veterans and the families of fallen service members.
“We want to show them that the state of Minnesota cares about their service and appreciates the sacrifices that they’ve made,” said Stephenson, who added that organizers want to offer support in any way that they can.
Reflecting on the importance of the event, Stephenson said, “I’m very honored to be a part of the task force that is planning this because 9/11 has such personal meaning to me.”
Describing her emotions as mixed with the anniversary approaching, Stephenson added, “9/11 sealed my son’s fate. I believe that beyond a shadow of a doubt.”
The anniversary each year is not unlike Kopp’s birthday, the anniversary of the day he became wounded, the day he died and the day he was put to rest in Arlington National Cemetery, she said.
“I feel it’s incredibly important for people to remember not just everyone who died on 9/11 but all those who have given their lives since 9/11,” Stephenson said.
While she said the chaotic end to America’s military involvement in Afghanistan has “ripped the scab off my wound,” she emphasized, “Number one, I must say that I do not feel that my son died in vain. What he gave of himself and all of our military has given in the last 20 years is important and it wasn’t for nothing.”
She indicated she believes service members prevented terrorist attacks in the United States and brought educational opportunities to women and children and other liberties in Afghanistan during the past 20 years.
Stephenson also sought to remind the public that they interact with service members and their families regularly, perhaps with realizing it.
“It’s important to hear real stories and to put faces to names, to understand that the people you may be shopping with or sitting in a movie theater with or going to a public event with, people that you interact within your community, our service members and their families,” she said. “It’s absolutely important for people to recognize that so much has been given up for our freedoms so that we have the freedom to gather for this event.”
More event details about the event and the task force are available at mn.gov/mdva/news/events and mn.gov/mdva/news/9-11-and-gwot-task-force.
To learn more about Stephenson, who works as a motivational speaker, and Kopp’s service, visit iamjillstephenson.com.
