BSM adds a 7-0 win over Park in rivalry match Sept. 26
Benilde-St. Margaret’s moved into the No. 1 position in the girls soccer Class A state coaches poll, four weeks into the abbreviated season.
The Red Knights improved to 7-0-0, 6-0-0 in Metro West Conference play, after a 7-0 win over St. Louis Park (1-5-1, 4 points) and the 18 points in conference play matches the totals for second-place Chanhassen and third-place Chaska as both teams are 6-2-0.
“The conference this year is the best it’s been – Kennedy is up, Jefferson is up, Cooper is up and that’s good since we play conference games,” coach Scott Helling-Christy said, add in a tough-fought 1-0 win at Blake in the season opener and this Red Knights team has been tested.
Sydney Drees scored in the closing minutes with an assist to Annie Golinvaux.
Thursday’s shutout win was the sixth in seven games for BSM as they’ve allowed one goal so far this season (560 minutes).
The seven goals were scored by seven players for what was a season-high output after they picked up a 5-0 win at Robbinsdale Cooper in the second game of the season and conference opener.
Elizabeth Dietzen had one goal and one assist and Avery Richardson had two assists.
Ashtyn Lowenberg, Alli Voss, Mary Zavoral, Sydney Drees, Kiya Gilliand and Lauren Hillins scored in the win over the crosstown rivals.
The goals came in different plays from one-on-one situations, shots from range and rebound chances.
“We’ve been struggling [in scoring in bunches],” Helling-Christy said. “We have a lot of kids who have that potential but they haven’t been able to break out like they did tonight – it was fun.
“We’re starting to come together in our seventh game. We’re really fortunate that we have everyone contributing.”
BSM has had three games decided by one goal, so the overwhelming final score against Park was a nice change for Helling-Christy.
Combine that with a fourth consecutive game without conceding a goal and the Red Knights deserve the No. 1 seed in the latest Class A state coaches association poll.
As for handling the safety protocols in place, the BSM coach noted the players are social by nature, making the distancing guidelines tough to abide by. “So we are constantly trying to remind them but they are doing a good job away from practice and the team which is the critical part to staying safe,” he said.
What remains a challenge is bringing the three new varsity starters up to speed on what it takes to succeed at the highest level of high school soccer.
The acclimation process of playing with new teammates takes time as a majority of the players do not play on the same club program during the rest of the year.
Goalies Lucy Hanson and Natalie Tennessen split the minutes Thursday, 20 minutes compared to 60 minutes, respectively. Hanson is the goalkeeper for the lacrosse team and was asked by teammates to come out this fall. Tennessen, a junior, made one save against Park. She has 18 saves on the season in 483 minutes. She made a season-high five saves in a 2-1 win over Chanhassen Sept. 3.
The Red Knights are the two-time defending Metro West Conference champions and have a two-game lead on another conference title.
Before a Sept. 29 match against Bloomington Kennedy, BSM shared the conference points lead with Chanhassen and Chaska but both programs have two games in-hand.
BSM is at Chanhassen Thursday, Oct. 1, and at Chaska (Chaska Middle School West) Oct. 6 before hosting Jefferson to wrap up the regular season Oct. 8 at 5 p.m. Both away matches begin at 7 p.m.
Park
After holding off Jefferson for a 1-0 win in the season-opener in Bloomington Aug. 27, Park hasn’t found that success since. Before a 7-0 loss to BSM, the Orioles lost three consecutive matches by one goal after leading Kennedy, 2-1, before giving up the tying goal with 54 seconds left.
“We have a similar kind of players to the other Metro West teams which is a good thing,” coach Benjy Kent said. “And Benilde isn’t a particularly good matchup for us, they have more kids playing high-level club soccer and take the conditioning very seriously, year-round and we are at a point where we are trying to figure out how competitive we are.”
Scoring has been an issue in the abbreviated fall season as the Orioles were outscored by an 8-4 margin before the loss to BSM which was the third time in four games without a goal.
Park has four points on the season, one point away from Jefferson in fifth place and two points ahead of last-place Kennedy.
Kent said they’ve traditionally competed well against most of the conference programs. “In years past we’ve had many more kids go out and find soccer to play the rest of the year.”
He said it seems to be a defining mark toward the success of a program.
“How many kids are willing to drive to find other competitive programs outside the high school season because it is so short and there is only so much you can do in that window,” Kent said.
Instead of a core group of 8-10 players doing soccer year-round, by the time they are juniors or seniors that group is focusing on another sport or interest.
“They are good enough athletes that they make the team and we need them to play,” he said. “I’m hopeful we will catch up and over the last year we have focused on the fitness center and the off-season training.”
Alma Beaton is one of those leaders on the field, no matter what position she is playing. Thursday she was a central midfielder, helping bridge the transition from defending to attack. She played a forward role this season but the team has struggled to get her the ball in a dangerous position to score.
“She’s really good in the attacking part of the field, as many of our great players,” Kent said. “And now the hard part has been that she doesn’t touch the ball, like against a tough defending team like Benilde.
“We’ve tried a few different things to push her upfront like against Chanhassen but the bottom line is we want to see her as more than a scorer but as a facilitator more this year,” he said.
Last year the team had facilitators like Lola Ruff and Ava Bishop to help distribute the ball in the attack.
As for players who have the potential to become those distributors in the future, Kent pointed out freshman center back Vesna Dennison. “She’s been a real leader in the back,” Kent said, in addition to freshman Hannah Wilsey and junior defenseman Ryan Rasmussen. “Olivia Brown has done some things more outside and Paloma DaSaliva Acosta is leaving her mark as a junior.”
