The second year under coach Anne Beaton has the St. Louis Park girls soccer team ready to build off an 8-win 2021 campaign.
Junior midfielders Vensa Dennison and Hanna Wilsey will be crucial to the success after the graduation of Alma Beaton, who is a freshman with the Gophers.
Dennison and Wilsey will serve as captains, along with senior defender Jordan Dolinar. All three were starters last season. Fellow defenders junior Anna Turcotte and freshman Amelia Beach are also back as starters.
Beaton will be joined by an all-female coaching staff with the return of Becca Brubaker,who also played for the Orioles.
The Park coach is excited to see how the progress the team made in the off season will translate to the Metro Conference schedule. “We have a solid group of players that bring good soccer knowledge and athleticism, which has us looking forward to a stronger start this season.”
Park dropped its opening six matches last fall before rallying to reach the Section 6AAA semifinals before losing to Hopkins 4-0 to snap a stretch of eight wins in 10 games.
Of those opening losses, Park was shutout four times and lost by one goal three times. During the turnaround, Park won five games by one goal including three consecutive clean sheets.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s
Benilde-St. Margaret’s came up one game short of a season without a loss, falling to Mahtomedi in the Class AA state championship game 3-1.
The Red Knights were simply dominant throughout the season with 16 shutouts in 18 wins plus a scoreless draw with Hill-Murray. Offensively, the team outscored the opposition by a whopping 95-8 margin.
BSM graduated a large senior class from the 2021 squad. Junior Kiya Gillian is the top scorer back, compiling nine goals and five assists in just 11 games. Junior Lauren Hillins and senior Kayla Smart had one goal and four assists each. Junior Grace Horejsi had one goal and three assists.
Junior goalkeeper Olivia Olson made 68 saves in 16 games, playing 1,025 minutes.
The Red Knights have five non-conference games on the schedule before Labor Day and open the Metro West Conference against Bloomington Jefferson Thursday, Sept. 8 with a 7 p.m. start.
BSM will visit Mahtomedi Saturday, Sept. 10 with a noon start.
