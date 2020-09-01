Benilde-St. Margaret’s will look for a third consecutive Metro West Conference title in what might be the only hardware up for grabs as the regular season has been reduced to conference opponents plus one non-conference game during the eight-week regular season.
St. Louis Park opened the season with a 1-0 road win at Bloomington Jefferson Aug. 27 with senior Maddy Olson scoring late in the second half with an assist credited to junior Alma Beaton. Junior goalkeeper Sophia Romero earned the clean sheet.
St. Louis Park
Coming off a 7-5-2 record and third-place finish in the Metro West Conference, St. Louis Park has a tremendous opportunity to build off the success with three midfielder captains (seniors Dare Kroeten and Alanna Franklin and Beaton) back in front of Romero, who is also a captain.
Freshman Vensa Dennison is a versatile attacker plus a tough defender back with the varsity squad.
Look for Paloma Dasilva-Acosta to break into the varsity lineup as a technical, athletic and creative contributor for the Orioles.
Coach Benjy Kent marks his 20th season with Park this fall with an all-new group of assistant coaches including Becca Brubaker, a former Park captain and Bethel University grad and who will work with the junior varsity and C teams.
Taylor Trout will also work with the JV/C teams and joins the program as a special education teacher at the middle school. She played collegiately in California. A third coach joining the staff who will also work with JV/C teams is Kelsey Tatarek, another former Orioles captain who played at St. Benedict’s.
Coming into the season, Kent was concerned about the number of kids coming out with only four eighth-graders instead of the typical 10-12 eighth-graders just before the start of coaches’ practices.
“We wondered how committed kids and families would be,” Kent said. “Numbers are down a bit but mostly due to a lack of promoting the program to junior high kids. We continue to welcome interested kids.”
Registration information is available at gopark.org.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s
Two-time defending Metro West Conference champs will look for a three-peat this fall after graduating only one starter from a 12-3-4 team which fell to Blake 2-1 in the Section 5A final.
Coach Scott Helling-Christy notes that for as much varsity experience as the team collectively has, sophomores and juniors dominate the roster.
Senior captains are Megan Watts, Allie Voss and Annie Golinvaux.
Junior forward/outside midfielder Ava Wagener led the Red Knights with eight goals and eight assists in 11 games while classmate Sydney Drees scored the lone goal in the section final.
Junior forward Avery Richardson is also back after scoring seven goals in eight games as is attacking midfielder Elizabeth Dietzen who had five goals and two assists in seven games.
The defense has experience, anchored by the center defenders Avery Junker and Megan Watts for a second year. Juniors Kaia Ballinger and Tilly Wolfe will play on the outside and combine to have five years of varsity experience.
Junior goalkeeper Natalie Tennessen will serve as the starter after freshman Olivia Olson was lost for the season due to injury.
Without the typical club season, Helling-Christy was impressed with the turnout for twice-weekly practices starting in early July in addition to the typical summer camp. “Besides that, all of the soccer players are a little out of shape,” he said.
Another dramatic change for BSM comes in the schedule as Helling-Christy likes to load up the non-conference schedule against the other premier programs in Class A. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, limiting the schedule to the conference plus one non-conference game in an eight-week season. They were able to keep Blake on the schedule and opened the season in a rematch of the Section 5A final from 2019. Blake won 2-1.
Assistant coaches for the three teams in the program include Micah Helling as the goalkeeper coach in addition to assistant duties. Calli Olson is the JV head coach and will assist with the varsity team after Kelley Taylor left BSM to become the head coach Eden Prairie for 2020.
Follow Jason Olson on Twitter @SunSportsJason.
Regular season schedule
St. Louis Park
Aug. 27 at Bloomington Jefferson (stadium) 5 p.m.
Sept. 1 at Chaska (Middle School West) 7:15 p.m.
Sept. 3 host Bloomington Kennedy 7:15 p.m.
Sept. 10 host Robbinsdale Cooper 5 p.m.
Sept. 15 host Jefferson 7:15 p.m.
Sept. 17 at Chanhassen 7:15 p.m.
Sept. 24 at Benilde-St. Margaret’s 5 p.m.
Sept. 29 host Chaska 5 p.m.
Oct. 1 at Bloomington Kennedy (stadium) 7:15 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Robbinsdale Cooper 7:15 p.m.
Oct. 8 host Chanhassen 5 p.m.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s
Aug. 27 at Blake 7 p.m.
Aug. 29 host Robbinsdale Cooper 1 p.m.
Sept. 3 host Chanhassen 7:15 p.m.
Sept. 10 host Chaska 5 p.m.
Sept. 17 at Bloomington Jefferson (stadium) 7:15 p.m.
Sept. 22 at Robbinsdale Cooper 7:15 p.m.
Sept. 24 host St. Louis Park 5 p.m.
Sept. 29 at Bloomington Kennedy (stadium) 7:15 p.m.
Oct. 1 at Chanhassen 7:15 p.m.
Oct. 6 at Chaska (Middle School West) 7:15 p.m.
Oct. 8 host Bloomington Jefferson 5 p.m.
