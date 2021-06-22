Benilde-St. Margaret’s girls lacrosse hoisted the fourth place trophy from its first trip to the state tournament, which culminated with a 10-7 loss to Rosemount in the third-place game at Stillwater High School June 18.
The fourth-seeded Red Knights (14-5) scored the opening goal of the game, 1:27 in on a shot from Mary Zavoral only to concede the next five goals over the next 17 minutes.
BSM clawed back into the game over the final four minutes of the half to trail 5-4 thanks to two goals from Piper Ehlen and another from Tilly Wolfe.
Neither team could solve the defense and goalie for nearly half of the second half before Maddie Kaltas tied the game at 5-5 at the 9:37 mark of the half.
Rosemount outscored BSM 5-2 over the final 15 minutes of the game for what proved to be the difference as each of the Irish goals came from a different player.
Wolfe picked up her second goal of the game at the 11:43 mark to make it 6-6 and Emma Peschel pulled them within a goal, 8-7, at 14:55, but that would be as close as the Red Knights would get to winning the game.
Third-seeded Rosemount scored twice over the final eight minutes to earn the third-place trophy.
BSM opened the tourney with a 13-10 win over rival Eden Prairie, the No. 5 seeds, in the June 16 quarterfinal.
The Red Knights won 15-14 on May 25 and the state opener was nearly as close.
BSM built a 6-0 lead through the opening 10 minutes of the game as Wolfe had a hat trick, Maggie Graczyk scored twice and Zavoral scored once. Eden Prairie came back before halftime scoring three goals over the final 14 minutes to enter the break trailing 6-3.
The fireworks continued in the second half as the two teams combined to score 14 goals, seven goals each.
Eden Prairie went on a 4-0 run from the 12:35 mark to 14:27 to pull within a goal of the Red Knights, 9-8, with two goals from Kylie Bamlett.
Wolfe ended the game with a season-high eight points on seven goals for BSM while goalie Brooke Nelson made 10 saves.
Eventual state-champion Prior Lake dispatched Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the semifinals 18-10 thanks to an 8-0 run to start the game. Lakers Mackenzie Salentre, Payton Bloedow and Jayne Bernick scored three, two and two goals respectively in the quick start less than 15 minutes into the contest.
Zavoral led the Red Knights with five goals, Wolfe added three goals and Ehlen finished with two goals for BSM.
Goals from Wolfe and Ehlen early in the second half made it a four-goal lead (9-5 then 10-6) but that would be as close as the Red Knights would get to the lead.
Prior Lake went on to beat No. 2 Lakeville South 15-7 to repeat its title run from 2019.
