Benilde-St. Margaret’s girls lacrosse coach Ana Bowlsby said the first day of tryouts was great and hopefully a sign of things to come in 2021.
“It was a joy to see which kids had worked their tails off to improve and become contributors,” she said.
Captains this season include seniors midfielder Piper Ehlen and defenseman Xela Gunvalson and junior middie Tilly Wolfe.
Ehlen was a standout sophomore garnering an All-State honorable mention, along with All-Section and All-Conference First Team honors that came with 28 goals, 10 assists, 31 ground balls, nine caused turnovers and 29 defensive clearances for the 9-6 Red Knights.
Gunvalson added 8 points on 5 assists, 10 ground balls, 10 caused turnovers, 9 defensive clearances and 2 draw attempts to earn All-Conference and All-Section second team.
Look for plenty of new members of the varsity squad to leave an impact on the game early on, after knocking off a bit of the rust from not playing high school lacrosse in 21 months.
“So many teams haven’t worked together in nearly two years,” Bowlsby said.
Watching college games in January and February, she notices players and teams were less than sharp due to many issues including fall ball restrictions and limited practice schedules.
“However, it feels like most of the girls are raring to go,” she said.
Bowlsby is entering her ninth season guiding the program. “I think a tiny part of me is still tensed up in case the season gets pulled again. Last year went from hopeful, hopeful, hopeful to shoot — ‘Well, what does the summer look like?’ To joy of watching other sports play and have a mostly complete season.”
The mood from the first week of tryouts and practice is one of excitement among the players, according to the coach, to be at practice for the first time in nearly two years.
The last time the Red Knights played a game was the Section 5 semifinal 12-6 loss to Breck June 3, 2019. Ehlen had one goal and one ground ball in that game while Wolfe collected two goals. BSM lost the regular season meeting at home 11-10.
The Red Knights host Chaska Thursday, April 15 in the Metro West Conference and season opener. First draw is set for 7 p.m. Breck will visit BSM for a 5:30 p.m. start on Friday, April 23.
