Unsure about who would be back this spring after a large graduating class in 2020, St. Louis Park girls lacrosse coach Kyle Sweeney had the team off to a 3-2 start to the season.
The Orioles (3-7) is guided by a group of all but one returning seniors including captains Abby Meyer, Jarielyz Lopez-Barrera and Kate Gage.
A bright spot for the club has been the emergence of eighth-grader Carina Otos as a reliable goalie to go along with two classmates, a seventh-grader and a big freshman class.
After a 2-0 start to the season (wins over Cooper 15-2 and St. Paul 5-3) the Orioles added an 11-9 win at St. Croix Lutheran to go with back-to-back one-goal losses.
Five field players have at least 11 points led by junior Ryan Rasmussen with 30 points on 26 goals to guide the team.
Ryan Rasmussen leads the team with 30 points on 26 goals, Lopez-Barrera has 17 points (9 goals), Meyer has 15 points (11 goals), freshman Lilly Fandel Thompson has 12 points (7 assists) and seventh-grader Gretchen Fandel Thompson has 11 points (8 goals). All of junior Emelia Johnson’s nine points came on goals.
Johnson had a season-high three goals against Irondale and added two more against Kennedy.
Rasmussen started the season on defense. “And she is a great defender but she wanted to work her way up [the field],” Sweeney said. “Abby Meyer is a great shooter and Ryan has earned her way up to play with the mids and attack. It’s been exciting to see that personal motivation from her.” Rasmussen has at least four points in five of the last six games including a season-high seven goals against Kennedy after posting six goals and one assist against Irondale. She added five goals and one assist in a 14-10 loss to Visitation May 13.
Lopez-Barerra isn’t a prototypical scorer as she takes most of the faceoffs. She had a season-high three goals plus an assist in the win over St. Croix Lutheran. She also accounted for two of the three goals against Benilde-St. Margaret’s in an 18-3 loss on May 18.
Meyer had three goals and one assist against SCL and two goals against St. Paul and Kennedy.
Sweeney added a familiar face to the coaching staff this season in 2013 graduate Lauren Bruun-Bryant who was a potent attack scoring 46 goals her senior season.
“I’m defensive-minded and so I was looking for a more offensive-minded coach, she coaches draws and shooting so that was important for us to be able to add her,” Sweeney said.
A match that is always circled on the calendar is the contest against Hopkins, which was Saturday at Hopkins High School. The Orioles and Royals run a cooperative girls hockey program with several lacrosse players serving as teammates during the winter hockey season.
The Orioles wrapped up the regular season with senior night at St. Louis Park Stadium against Mound Westonka on May 25.
