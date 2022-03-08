Red Knights to face Holy Angels for 6AAA title March 10
Benilde-St. Margaret’s pulled out a 68-66 win over Orono to reach the Section 6AAA final and set up a rematch of the 2021 section final against Holy Angels set for March 10 at Chanhassen High School.
The winning basket came from Sierre Lumpkin as Olivia Olson drove the lane as three Orono players collapsed on her in the lane. Olson dropped off the pass to Lumpkin, who made the lay-in off the glass for what would be the decisive basket in the final five seconds.
Lumpkin and Zahara Bishop each had 14 points, while Olson had a game-high 25 points. Orono countered with 20 points from Kayla Kallenbach and 19 points from Lauren Knudson.
BSM (15-3, 22-6) finished seconds to reigning state champion Chaska (15-1, 23-4) for the Metro West Conference title, winning 5-of-6 before starting sections.
The current four-game winning streak began with a 61-59 win over Jefferson with four players in double-digits, including Olson with 17 points, Lumpkin and Bishop with 14 points each and freshman Kendall McGee surpassed 1,000 career points, adding 11 points to the scoreboard.
McGee is averaging more than 15 points in 28 games this season.
After the milestone, she scored 23 points in a 62-56 win at Waconia and scored a season-high 32 points in a 64-53 win against Chanhassen Feb. 4.
McGee had 14 points in a 64-33 section quarterfinal win over Mound Westonka March 2 and was limited to five points against Orono.
The section final will be a Dec. 9 rematch in Richfield, which went for the Stars 78-67 in what was part of a 1-3 start to the season for the Red Knights.
Olivia Olson and Kendall McGee led the team with 28 and 21 points, respectively, while the Stars relied on a 32-point, 12-rebound performance by Grace Massaquoi. Holy Angels only made 3-of-17 3-pointers but was 23-of-32 from the free-throw line.
Park
The St. Louis Park girls basketball season came to a close in a 79-59 loss at Wayzata in the Section 6AAAA semifinals March 5.
The Orioles (13-14) received the No. 3 seed, opening with a 71-54 win over No. 6 Robbinsdale Cooper highlighted by 27 points from Shantell Harden, 16 points from Selam Maher and 14 points from Kiya Hegdahl.
The win was the third this season against the Hawks after a 58-44 win one week earlier on Feb. 23 and a 52-44 win at Cooper on Jan. 20.
Park closed out the Metro West schedule with a 75-72 loss at Chanhassen on Feb. 25.
Chan’s Lauren Arnold and Callin Hake scored 23 and 21 points, respectively, while Maddie Hicks added 16 points.
Park countered with a game-high 28 points from Harden, 22 points from Maher and 12 points from Hegdahl.
Harden also added 11 points for a double-double to go with three assists, four steals and one block.
Park made 15-of-21 free throws and made 10 3-pointers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.