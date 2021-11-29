Betzer ties it up in the second period while Boesch turns away a season-high 38 saves in eventual 3-1 loss at Jefferson 

Hopkins/Park senior captain Greta Betzer scored her second goal of the season at the four-minute mark of the second period to tie the Nov. 23 game at Bloomington Jefferson before the Jaguars scored twice inside the final seven minutes of the game for the 3-1 win.

Sophia Hoffman shot
Hopkins/Park's Sophia Hoffman, middle, snaps a shot from close-in on the Jaguars goal. 

The Royals (1-3-0) held a four-shot edge (15-11) in the opening period but they generated just eight total shots over the final two periods, still keeping the score close thanks to senior goaltender Leah Boesch’s season-high 38 saves.

Boesch is averaging more than 36 saves in three starts, posting a .924 saves percentage in what is her fourth season starting for the Royals.

The two teams played to ties in both meetings last season and the first meet of this season continued that run of competitive games.

Greta Betzer
Hopkins/Park senior captain Greta Betzer picked up her second goal of the season at Jefferson Nov. 23.

Playing through the unusual 2020-21 season, Boesch is ready to get back to a more typical schedule for her final season as a senior.

“It’s nice to have a full season again,” she said. They have a relatively young team where the top four scorers are two sophomores, one junior and one freshman. “Our team is pretty young so we have a lot to learn but we all want to play hockey.”

As for helping the younger players get up to speed, Boesch and the rest of the seniors are doing what they can to show and set the expectations.

Lizzy Helling
Hopkins/Park junior Lizzy Helling, left, flips the puck into the Jaguars’ end of the ice from her knee during the Nov. 23 game at Bloomington Ice Garden.

Sophomores Avery Shaw and Claire Bolen have four and three points, respectively.

Junior Sofia Hoffman also has four points to share the team scoring lead and freshman Rowan Jansen has two assists.

All four of Shaw’s points came in the 5-2 season-opening win over Hutchinson where she scored once and added three assist on the outdoor rink at the rec center.

Hoffman also tallied her four points in the opener with two goals and two assists.

Sophia Hoffman
Royals junior captain Sophia Hoffman shares the team points lead with two goals and two assists. All four points came in the 5-2 season-opening win over Hutchinson Nov. 13.

Bolen accounted for the lone Royals goal in a 3-1 loss at Moose Lake on Nov. 16.

Coach Ryan St. Martin said the team has been up and down early in the season as they try to figure out roles on the team.

“We love how the girls have come together, they really are close-knit so young in the season and for the varsity and JV mixing in together and we brought some kids up.”

St. Martin knew Tuesday’s game against Jefferson would be a hard-fought game and in the end, he was happy with the effort in front of Boesch.

“It certainly makes the question of who is starting much easier in what is her fourth season now,” St. Martin said. “Sometimes we rely on her too much but how [Jefferson’s] fans were very present helps bring the best out of her. It’s fun to see.”

After the win over Hutchinson and competitive games against Moose Lake and Jefferson, St. Martin said they are figuring out how to challenge themselves to get better at every practice.

