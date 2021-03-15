Fourth-ranked Benilde-St. Margaret’s enters Section 6AA play with consecutive shutouts over Minneapolis (5-0, March 8) and Wayzata (2-0, March 11) to finish 10-3-3 overall with a fourth consecutive Metro West Conference title going 5-0.
Five different skaters scored in the win over Minneapolis, starting with Sienna Duffy just 5:10 into the contest before junior Lily Mortenson picked up her fourth goal before the end of the period.
The Red Knights added three more goals less than five minutes into the second period including junior Mary Zavoral’s eighth goal of the season, 66 seconds into the period. Senior Lucy Hanson converted on the power play at the 4:45 mark followed 14 seconds later by junior Emma Peschel’s seventh goal of the season.
Hanson added three assists and Maya Jones had two assists.
The Red Knights ended the regular season with a 2-0 win at Wayzata Thursday. Peschel scored late in the first period and Emma Hoen added a shorthanded empty-net goal in the final minute of the game.
Sophomore goaltender Allie Van Stelten picked up her second shutout win in as many starts this season. She turned away all 16 shots against Minneapolis and recorded eight saves against Wayzata.
Hopkins/Park (8-8-2) ended the regular season with a 5-4 overtime loss to Moose Lake on Saturday.
Charlotte Rich opened the scoring three minutes into the game on a power play before Moose Lake tied it up on its power play.
It took Erin Brousseau 44 seconds to score in the second period before Moose Laked scored twice. Royals’ Megan Stoldorf tied it up late in the period to enter the second intermission tied at 3-3.
Abby Meyer tied the game, 15:44 into the final period to force overtime.
Sandra Ribich ended it for Moose Lake, scoring 3:33 into overtime with a rare shorthanded goal. Hopkins/Park outshot Moose Lake 34-30, despite a 4-2 edge for the home team.
Section 6AA
Benilde-St. Margaret’s earned the No. 2 seed in the section tournament, which began Tuesday against No. 7 Hopkins/Park at the rec center at 7 p.m.
Top-seed Edina earned an opening-round bye, advancing to face the winner of the No. 5 Cretin-Derham Hall at No. 4 Blake quarterfinal at Braemar Arena Thursday. The other quarterfinal finds No. 6 St. Paul United at No. 3 Wayzata. The winner faces the winner of BSM/Hopkins/Park Thursday. The section final is set for March 20 at the better seed.
