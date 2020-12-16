Three-year defending Metro West champions aim for more hardware
Look for Benilde-St. Margaret’s girls hockey to continue its reign at the top of the six-team Metro West Conference whenever the 2020-21 season commences.
The Red Knights picked up its third-straight conference title going 19-8 overall and a perfect 8-0 record in conference play while not allowing more than one goal against Metro West foes (Chaska/Chan, Jefferson/Kennedy, Holy Angels, or Minneapolis).
A big reason why coach Shjon Podein is confident about this season’s squad comes in the number of key contributors back with several college prospects in the lineup.
Four defensemen have plans to play hockey at Division I programs including seniors Anna Podein (Vermont) and Abby Hancock (Brown) and juniors Anna Peschel (Ohio) and Maya Jones (Union).
Senior goaltender Carly Green is back for her fifth season with the program with plans to play at Division I Sacred Heart in 2021-22. Green shared time in goal with Rose Beeman who graduated in June before moving on to play at Wisconsin-Superior this winter.
Add to the list of college commits are forwards junior Sophie Melsness (Merrimack) and senior Olivia Haag (Boston University).
Junior Mary Zavoral returns as the top scorer (27 points, 20 goals including two goals and four assists in two section games) followed by Hancock (21 points, 18 assists). Junior defenseman Peschel and Emma Hoen each had 20-point seasons and Haag had 19 points.
Podein will serve as a captain alongside Hancock to make for one of the best blueline pairs in the state. Podein had 18 points on 11 assists in 26 games as a junior including two game-winners.
Assistant captains including Haag, Jones (14 points on nine assists), and senior forward Theresa DeCesare who scored four of her five goals last season on the power play.
The Red Knights received the No. 4 seed in a loaded Section 6AA bracket last year. After a 4-1 win over Cretin-Derham Hall in the opener, Edina ended the season with a 6-1 loss in the semifinals.
Nine BSM players dotted the rosters of the Upper Midwest High School Elite League this fall after taking part in Fortis Academy’s summer training program at the rec center and stayed busy after the fall league with captains practices over Zoom to stay in shape.
Back on the coaching bench with Podein are Kacy Ambroz and Gregg Mellang, along with the addition of Kelly Pannek.
Pannek’s No. 19 jerseys was retired by the Red Knights two years ago. The former Gophers standout went on to help the United States win the gold medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics.
Last season she served on the coaching staff at Bloomington Jefferson.
