No. 2 Edina kept its perfect record intact following a 2-1 win over No. 4 Benilde-St. Margaret’s to complete the season-series sweep at Braemar Ice Arena Feb. 25.
Junior Emma Hoen set up classmate Emma Peschel with a second-period power play goal for the Red Knights’ lone goal of the game, 5:05 into the second period.
Edina tied the game with its own power play goal 5:14 into the third period and the winner just over three minutes later as Ms. Hockey finalist Emma Conner scored both goals.
BSM senior goaltender Carly Greene made 22 saves, two days earlier she made 20 saves in a 4-0 win over Breck for her sixth shutout of the season.
Peschel, an Ohio State recruit, scored twice against Breck while Sophie Melsness had two assists and added an empty-net goal late.
The Red Knights have four games left in the regular season after Tuesday’s game at Holy Angels in Richfield, playing Thursday at Eden Prairie before hosting Minneapolis March 8 and traveling to Wayzata March 11.
