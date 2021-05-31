High School golfers are turning their attention to the various section competitions to help determine the field for the state meet, which returns to Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids for Class 3A June 15-16.
Championship season began Monday, May 24 with the Metro West Conference Championship at Meadowbrook Golf Course in St. Louis Park.
The final conference meet of the season was the sixth date on the schedule and featured more points than the previous five rounds.
Not only did Chaska post the low team score on Monday but also won the season-long points race (39 points), followed by Chanhassen (34), Jefferson (32), Benilde-St. Margaret’s (20), St. Louis Park (11) and Robbinsdale Cooper (0).
St. Louis Park senior Isabelle Segal and BSM junior Emma Hoen each earned all-conference honors for a top-13 finish at the final conference match. Segal was fourth and Hoen was sixth in the final standings. Two area seventh-graders garnered all-conference honorable mentions, including BSM’s Alyssa Raghuveer, who was 16th, and Park’s Torrin Luoma, who was 19th.
Jefferson’s Isabelle Lynch, Chanhassen’s Madi Hicks and Segal made up the top-three scores posted Monday with Lynch earning medalist honors with a 79, Hicks at 80 and Segal at 81. Hoen’s 87 was good enough to garner fifth place, behind Chaska’s low scorer Nicole Reineke’s 85.
As for the team scores, Chaska won the round with a 357, followed by Jefferson (363), Chanhassen (366), BSM (401) and Park (411).
In addition to Hoen, Raghuveer carded a 102, junior Addie Kelly shot a 105 and sophomore Audrey Peterson shot a 107.
Park’s Lunma shot a 98, senior Maia Seidel shot a 109 and Jordan Clark shot a 123 to complete the team scoring.
Segal was named to the initial watch list for Ms. Minnesota Golf, an honor award to the top senior golfer in the state during a ceremony at Oak Ridge Country Club June 19. The 15-golfer watch list will be reduced to eight finalists.
The two-round Section 6-3A meet is at Pioneer Creek in Maple Plain with the first round June 2 and the final round June 7.
(Photo courtesy of Tom Hoen)
BSM junior co-captain Emma Hoen earned Metro West Conference all-conference honors with a sixth-place finish in the overall season standings. She was fifth at the conference championship with a team-best 87 at Meadowbrook Golf Course May 24.
BSM seventh-grader Alyssa Ragnuveer earned all-conference honorable mention for a 16th place finish in the season-long standings. Golfers score points for finishes at the six meets. At the May 24 Metro West Conference Championship she carded a 102 to place 15th overall and was the No. 2 scorer for the Red Knights.
