After 26-point win in section opener, Park comes up short
St. Louis Park girls basketball received the No. 3 seed in a loaded Section 6-4A field, which included national-ranked and defending state champion Hopkins and No. 2 Wayzata.
The Orioles (14-13) dominated No. 6 Minneapolis Southwest 76-40 in the opening round Feb. 26 to return to the section semifinals for a third consecutive season.
Park jumped to a 50-20 halftime lead to set the tone before eighth-grader Kiya Hegdahl led the way with 18 points, followed by junior Kendall Coley with 14 points. Raegan Alexander and Shayla Miller each had nine points as coach Arsenio Richardson went 10 players deep in the scoring.
Park faced Hopkins the previous two seasons in the semifinals.
Saturday’s game was much different as Wayzata emerged with a 71-64 win to earn a spot against Hopkins in the section final.
Wayzata led 40-35 at the half and increased that lead by two points over the second half to end the Orioles lead. Coley and Alexander led the way with 20 points and 19 points. Senior guard Jordyn Turek had 12 points and Miller had nine points.
Wayzata and Hopkins play Thursday, March 5 for the section title at 7 p.m. at Lindbergh Center in Hopkins.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s
Benilde-St. Margaret’s won its seventh game of the season in a 68-34 win over Minneapolis Roosevelt to open play in Section 6-3A play Feb. 26.
Fourth-seed BSM (7-21 built a 40-15 halftime lead on No. 5 Roosevelt.
Red Knights eighth-grader Olivia Olson scored 29 points, her second-most points of the season followed by 12 points from Sophie Coleman and Patience Williams. She scored eight points in a 96-60 loss to No. 1 seed Holy Angels on Saturday, Feb. 29 in the second round of the section tournament.
Holy Angels led 51-27 at halftime and kept the pressure on in the second half for a 36-point victory.
Williams, a senior, scored 33 points in her final prep game to lead the Red Knights followed by 12 points from senior Mackenzie Swann.
Holy Angels faces No. 2 Orono for the section final at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5 at Chanhassen High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.