After 26-point win in section opener, Park comes up short 

St. Louis Park girls basketball received the No. 3 seed in a loaded Section 6-4A field, which included national-ranked and defending state champion Hopkins and No. 2 Wayzata.

Kendall Coley drives past Mara Braun
St. Louis Park junior Kendall Coley, left, dribbles the ball past Wayzata's Mara Braun during the Section 6-4A semifinal played Saturday at Hopkins' Lindbergh Center.

The Orioles (14-13) dominated No. 6 Minneapolis Southwest 76-40 in the opening round Feb. 26 to return to the section semifinals for a third consecutive season.

Raegan Alexander guards Annika Stewart
Wayzata's Annika Stewart, front, tries to look for an opening to take a shot while being defended by Park's Raegan Alexander.

Park jumped to a 50-20 halftime lead to set the tone before eighth-grader Kiya Hegdahl led the way with 18 points, followed by junior Kendall Coley with 14 points. Raegan Alexander and Shayla Miller each had nine points as coach Arsenio Richardson went 10 players deep in the scoring.

Park faced Hopkins the previous two seasons in the semifinals.

Shayla Miller
St. Louis Park senior guard Shayla Miller eyes up a free throw on Saturday.

Saturday’s game was much different as Wayzata emerged with a 71-64 win to earn a spot against Hopkins in the section final.

Wayzata led 40-35 at the half and increased that lead by two points over the second half to end the Orioles lead. Coley and Alexander led the way with 20 points and 19 points. Senior guard Jordyn Turek had 12 points and Miller had nine points.

Wayzata and Hopkins play Thursday, March 5 for the section title at 7 p.m. at Lindbergh Center in Hopkins.

Benilde-St. Margaret’s

Benilde-St. Margaret’s won its seventh game of the season in a 68-34 win over Minneapolis Roosevelt to open play in Section 6-3A play Feb. 26.

Fourth-seed BSM (7-21 built a 40-15 halftime lead on No. 5 Roosevelt. 

Red Knights eighth-grader Olivia Olson scored 29 points, her second-most points of the season followed by 12 points from Sophie Coleman and Patience Williams. She scored eight points in a 96-60 loss to No. 1 seed Holy Angels on Saturday, Feb. 29 in the second round of the section tournament.

Holy Angels led 51-27 at halftime and kept the pressure on in the second half for a 36-point victory.

Williams, a senior, scored 33 points in her final prep game to lead the Red Knights followed by 12 points from senior Mackenzie Swann.

Holy Angels faces No. 2 Orono for the section final at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 5 at Chanhassen High School.

