Olivia Olson scores 25 then 11 points against Totino-Grace then Providence Academy
The fifth-ranked Benilde-St. Margaret’s girls basketball picked up three more wins last week to push its current streak to six wins and winners in 13-of-14 games going back to a 78-67 loss to No. 3 Holy Angels on Dec. 9.
The Red Knights’ began the current streak with a 65-43 win over crosstown rival St. Louis Park on Jan. 14, adding a 65-57 win at Jefferson Jan. 18 and closed out the week with a 61-45 win over Waconia at the Haben Center on Jan. 21.
BSM added a pair of Metro West Conference wins, including a 56-23 win at Kennedy on Jan. 24, before hosting Cooper in a 61-38 home win on Jan. 27.
The Red Knights closed out the three-game week with a 59-41 win over Minneapolis North.
In addition to a formidable lineup filled with standouts on both ends of the floor, the Red Knights defense has frustrated the opposition by limiting uncontested looks at the rim and not allowing multiple shots during each possession. They limited Park to just nine points in the first half of their Jan. 14 contest before the Orioles’ offense got into a groove to win the second half 34-32.
Olivia Olson led the way with 29 points for BSM as Sierre Lumpkin, Zahara Bishop and Kendall McGee each scored in double figures from 12, 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Against Jefferson, BSM held a 27-25 edge at halftime before creating a comfortable 38-32 run in the second half for the conference win. Olson led all scorers with 26 points and McGee added 21 points.
The home win over Waconia saw the Red Knights carry a 10-point lead into halftime and extend that lead with a 29-23 second half for a key contest for the Metro West Conference title.
Olson again was the top scorer with 23 points, while Bishop added 14 points and McGee contributed 12 points.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s hit the road to face Bloomington Kennedy on Jan. 24 as the Red Knights led 24-12 in what appeared to be a low-scoring affair. The Red Knights’ offense erupted on a 32-11 run in the second half as the defense gave up its second-lowest points total of the season. Olson finished with 26 points and McGee added 11 points for BSM.
The defensive pressure continued to find success back at Haben Center against Cooper on Thursday, Jan. 27, limiting the Hawks to 12 points in the opening half. BSM led 31-12 at the break and kept it up in the second half for the 61-38 Metro West Conference victory, the ninth on the season.
BSM (9-1) stands alone in second place with a two-game lead over third-place Chanhassen (7-3) while reigning state champion Chaska is 9-0 (15-2 overall) and ranked second in Class 4A behind Hopkins.
After playing at Metro West newcomer New Prague on Monday (after this edition went to press) the Red Knights host Chanhassen on Friday, Feb. 4 and Chaska on Friday, Feb. 11. Both games will tip-off at 7 p.m.
