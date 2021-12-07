Olivia Olson scores 25 then 11 points against Totino-Grace then Providence Academy
Benilde-St. Margaret’s girls basketball fans will have to wait to see the third-ranked team in Class AAA (according to Minnesota Basketball News) in action at Haben Center.
The Red Knights open the season with six consecutive games away from home and were 0-2 through the first week, starting with a 60-53 loss at Totino-Grace Nov. 30.
BSM followed that up with a 56-48 loss to Class AA state runner-up Providence Academy at the Breakdown Tip-Off Classic in Hopkins Dec. 4.
The Red Knights will be led by 6-foot-1 sophomore Olivia Olson, who helped USA Basketball’s U16 National Team to the gold medal at the 2021 FIBA Americas U16 Championships in August in Leon, Mexico.
During the 6-0 run to the title, Olson averaged 10.2 points, 4.26 rebounds and 2.3 assists.
She scored 25 points against Totino-Grace and followed that up with 17 points against Providence Academy.
Zahara Bishop and Sierre Lumpkin added 11 and 8 points, respectively, Dec. 4.
McGee added 11 points Nov. 30, while McKenzie Wells and Bishop each had six points.
Schedule
7 p.m. start unless noted
Nov. 30 at Totino-Grace
Dec. 4 vs. Providence Academy (Hopkins Lindbergh Center, Breakdown Invite)
Dec. 7 at Chisago Lakes 5:45 p.m.
Dec. 9 at Holy Angels
Dec. 11 vs. LaCrosse Central (Wis.) at Minnehaha Academy 2 p.m.
Dec. 14 at Cooper
Dec. 17 vs. New Prague
Dec. 21 vs. DeLaSalle
Dec. 29-30 BSM hosts Invite with Cristo Rey, St. Paul Central, Visitation, sponsored by the Minnesota Black Basketball Coaches Association
Jan. 4 at Chanhassen
Jan. 7 vs. Orono
Jan. 11 at Chaska
Jan. 14 vs. St. Louis Park
Jan. 18 at Jefferson
Jan. 21 vs. Waconia
Jan. 25 at Kennedy
Jan. 27 vs. Cooper
Jan. 29 vs. Minneapolis North noon
Jan. 31 at New Prague
Feb. 4 vs. Chanhassen
Feb. 8 at Orono
Feb. 11 vs. Chaska
Feb. 15 at St. Louis Park
Feb. 18 vs. Jefferson
Feb. 22 at Waconia
Feb. 25 vs. Kennedy
