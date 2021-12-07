Olivia Olson scores 25 then 11 points against Totino-Grace then Providence Academy 

Benilde-St. Margaret’s girls basketball fans will have to wait to see the third-ranked team in Class AAA (according to Minnesota Basketball News) in action at Haben Center. 

The Red Knights open the season with six consecutive games away from home and were 0-2 through the first week, starting with a 60-53 loss at Totino-Grace Nov. 30. 

BSM followed that up with a 56-48 loss to Class AA state runner-up Providence Academy at the Breakdown Tip-Off Classic in Hopkins Dec. 4.

The Red Knights will be led by 6-foot-1 sophomore Olivia Olson, who helped USA Basketball’s U16 National Team to the gold medal at the 2021 FIBA Americas U16 Championships in August in Leon, Mexico.

During the 6-0 run to the title, Olson averaged 10.2 points, 4.26 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

She scored 25 points against Totino-Grace and followed that up with 17 points against Providence Academy.

Zahara Bishop and Sierre Lumpkin added 11 and 8 points, respectively, Dec. 4.

McGee added 11 points Nov. 30, while McKenzie Wells and Bishop each had six points.

Schedule

7 p.m. start unless noted

Nov. 30 at Totino-Grace

Dec. 4 vs. Providence Academy (Hopkins Lindbergh Center, Breakdown Invite)

Dec. 7 at Chisago Lakes 5:45 p.m.

Dec. 9 at Holy Angels

Dec. 11 vs. LaCrosse Central (Wis.) at Minnehaha Academy 2 p.m.

Dec. 14 at Cooper

Dec. 17 vs. New Prague

Dec. 21 vs. DeLaSalle

Dec. 29-30 BSM hosts Invite with Cristo Rey, St. Paul Central, Visitation, sponsored by the Minnesota Black Basketball Coaches Association

Jan. 4 at Chanhassen

Jan. 7 vs. Orono

Jan. 11 at Chaska

Jan. 14 vs. St. Louis Park 

Jan. 18 at Jefferson

Jan. 21 vs. Waconia

Jan. 25 at Kennedy

Jan. 27 vs. Cooper

Jan. 29 vs. Minneapolis North noon

Jan. 31 at New Prague 

Feb. 4 vs. Chanhassen

Feb. 8 at Orono

Feb. 11 vs. Chaska

Feb. 15 at St. Louis Park

Feb. 18 vs. Jefferson

Feb. 22 at Waconia

Feb. 25 vs. Kennedy 

Follow Jason Olson on Twitter at @Jason0lson.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments