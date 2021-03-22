Benilde-St. Margaret’s will have another shot at top-seed Holy Angels, this time with the Section 6-3A title on the line as the teams meet in Richfield for a place in the eight-team state girls basketball tournament.
The third-seeded Red Knights canceled its last two games (March 8 against Wayzata and March 11 against Bloomington Kennedy) before opening sections against No. 6 Richfield on March 17.
BSM overcame a one-point halftime deficit for a 69-48 win over Richfield thanks to a 50-28 second-half run with three scorers over 10 points. Freshman Olivia Olson had a game-high 22 points, followed by classmate Tyreana Reliford with 18 points and McKenzie Wells with 10 points.
Olson followed that performance with a game-high 25 points in a 62-52 win at No. 2 Orono on March 20.
Olson averaged more than 23 points in 15 games this season, including 28 points in the March 4 meeting with Holy Angels. Reliford has averaged 11.2 points in 12 games with her Richfield performance the second-most this season, following 20 points in a 62-45 win over DeLaSalle on Feb. 26.
Section 6-4A
St. Louis Park (10-6) returned to action 18 days after going into quarantine, opening the Section 6-4A tournament with a 70-39 win over Minneapolis Washburn on March 16.
Senior T’Naye Griffin scored a game-high 20 points followed by 16 points from sophomore Shantell Harden and 12 points from senior Raegan Alexander.
Park moved on to the semifinals, losing 76-49 at Wayzata on Friday, March 19. The Trojans jumped to a 50-24 halftime lead as Jenna Johnson finished with 38 points. Harden led the Orioles with 19 points and Evelyn Schmitz had 15 points as the team wrapped up its season.
Before section play, Park missed games against Minnetonka, Hopkins and St. Michael-Albertville between March 8-12, after picking up an 83-48 Metro West Conference win over Bloomington Kennedy on Feb. 26.
