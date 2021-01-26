Alexander brings back 1,000 career point pedigree with three transfers to bolster the lineup
With games against Eden Prairie, Minnehaha Academy, Cooper and Chaska to open the girls basketball season, St. Louis Park coach Arsenio Richardson knew it would be a challenge. And that was before COVID-19 restrictions and roster turnover.
Senior Kendall Coley let the team know she was moving up her college plans to join the University of Nebraska basketball team sooner than anticipated.
The news came four days into practice, leaving Richardson feeling nothing but joy for her future. But for the time being, the move put the team into a tough spot.
The plan was for a veteran group with a pair of 1,000-career point scorers leading the way, in Coley and Minnesota State-Moorhead-bound Raegan Alexander.
“I think we can still be a special team,” Richardson said with an appropriate level of confidence.
Richardson was able to add senior guard T’Naye Griffin, a transfer from Park Center; sophomore forward Shantell Harden, a transfer from Burnsville; and sophomore Sihirah Reese, who moved to the district from Tennessee.
“We had three varsity-level ready transfers who are all ready to contribute,” he said. “We are excited about them and they all had a good showing in the fall league.”
Harden, a 6-foot forward, had 15 points in the opener against Eden Prairie and is averaging five points in the three games since. Richardson believes she will fill the role of Coley in the lineup, averaging 15-20 points per game and a rebounder.
Griffin led the Orioles against Cooper with 19 points and five rebounds, while Alexander finished with 16 points and seven rebounds.
Griffin is the starting point guard with freshmen Ellie Smith and Kiyah Hegdahl, who are also able to contribute to the point guard work.
Park broke into the win column with a 56-51 victory over Jefferson at home on Jan. 19. Aided by a 26-21 second half after the teams entered halftime tied at 30 points each, Alexander led by example with a double-double on 16 points and 10 rebounds. She was 6-of-14 from the field. The team shot 4-of-30 (13 percent) from 3-point range and was 17-of-70 (24.2 percent) from the field.
Richardson felt the team was prepared with eight days of practice ahead of the opener against Eden Prairie.
“Without Kendall, there will be an adjustment period. But Eden Prairie is a well-oiled machine, they played physical and were way better than us that night,” he said “It wasn’t the end of the season but what disappointing was the lack of energy against Minnehaha Academy.”
Alexander is the only starter back. “So it is going to take us time to gel and be cohesive,” Richardson said as they would normally have 10 games to prepare for a tough conference but that isn’t happening this year. “We’ve just got to go with it – trial by fire.”
The team had to spend the first five days together trying to get into playing shape and learning how to operate while wearing a face mask. The coaches joined in the conditioning with a mask to see how difficult it was. “We are asking them to play and communicate in a mask which is a feat itself. This is the year of challenges and challenges but the girls are doing a fantastic job adjusting to it. After the first day of trying to get used to the masks, they haven’t complained. I feel bad for them but they are all resilient.”
Without a lot of time to get to know each other on the floor, the key is to figure out roles. “We have a really nice group of girls and nobody wants to step on toes but we have to tell them is that on the floor, get on each other, it’s not personal but we haven’t reached that level of intensity yet.”
