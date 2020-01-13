Red Knights use 17 points from eighth-grader 

Bob Lyons honored

Red Knights basketball fans helped celebrate coach Bob Lyons’ 26 seasons leading the girls basketball program at Benilde-St. Margaret’s during Thursday’s game. 

Benilde-St. Margaret’s opened the girls basketball season with a 4-3 record including a 57-46 season-opening win over Holy Family and a 51-19 drubbing of Visitation Dec. 10. Since then, the Red Knights have one win over the last four games, a 43-33 victory at Bloomington Jefferson Friday, Jan. 3. The win gave the Red Knights a lift to start the Metro West Conference portion of the schedule strong and 2020.

Jefferson’s young squad built a 20-16 halftime lead which evaporated as the visitors went on a 27-13 run in the second half thanks, in part, to a game-high 17 points from eighth-grade point guard Olivia Olson.

The young guard was coming off a 16-point performance in a 77-44 loss to Sioux Falls O’Gorman (South Dakota) Dec. 30 and a season-best 40 points in an 86-55 loss at rival DeLaSalle Dec. 20.

Against the Jaguars, Sophie Coleman and Anisah Wolf each finished with nine points while Patience Williams contributed six points and Tyreana Reliford had two points.

Olivia Olson

BSM eighth-grader Olivia Olson had a team-high 17 points in a 43-33 win over Jefferson on Jan. 3. She scored a season-best 40 points in an 86-55 loss to DeLaSalle Dec. 20.

BSM returned home to face a tough Chaska squad (8-3) Thursday as last season’s Metro West runner-ups handed the Red Knights a 71-39 defeat. The Hawks mounted a 42-21 opening half and finished with three players scoring double-digits, including Mallory Heyer with 22 points. Williams, a senior, was one short of a season-high 18 points.  

Honoring Coach Lyons

BSM recognized former girls basketball coach Bob Lyons during Thursday’s game at Haben Center with a halftime ceremony and reception after the game. 

Patience Williams

Benilde-St. Margaret’s senior Patience Williams skies above a Holy Family player during the season-opening victory in November. Williams led the Red Knights with 18 points in a 71-39 loss to Chaska Thursday.

During 26 years as varsity head coach, Lyons oversaw 443 wins, including two state championships, two third-place trophies at state and multiple conference titles.

Timeout

New head coach Michael Swann talks with his players during a timeout earlier this season.

 

