Tough schedule provides strong test for Orioles girls basketball
St. Louis Park needed overtime on Friday to break free from an 0-5 start to the season with an 82-75 win over visiting St. Paul Como Park.
The first win of the season came at a good time since the schedule toughens up starting Thursday when state champion and reigning No. 1Minnesota Hopkins visits Park for a 6 p.m. start. The Orioles host Edina Tuesday, Dec. 17 and visit Minnetonka Dec. 21.
Park also started the season with a tough schedule playing three ranked teams in five games.
Friday’s overtime win included senior guard Shayla Miller picking up her 1,000th career point. She finished with a season-best 19 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.
Junior Raegan Alexander had a season-high double-double of 26 points and 16 rebounds and junior Kendall Coley had 20 points and 10 rebounds. Alexander had four assists and Coley added a team-best five assists to help overcome a 44-34 halftime deficit.
Park outscored Como 8-5 in overtime for the first win of the season.
Start
“We didn’t take advantage of some winnable games and didn’t play to our expectations, didn’t execute and they edged us out,” Arsenio Richardson said, despite facing No. 3 Farmington (lost 65-39, Nov. 29) and No. 4 Park Center (lost 70-62, Dec. 3). “The girls we are expecting to be leaders and stars are starting to fill in those roles. Can’t complain about that.”
As for the tough schedule, Richardson said they made it tough for a reason – to test the team early in the season. “We want to be tested once we get into the [Metro West] conference and section,” he said.
With the success from the volleyball season this fall, three volleyball players, Alexander, Coley and Faith Johnson, had to take some time away from the court to recover and prepare for the basketball season.
“Three of our main seven-eight player rotation were a significant part of that team,” Richardson said, but didn’t think the extended volleyball season contributed to the slow start to the basketball season. “Having them achieve that level of success gives us confidence.”
Farmington led 31-24 at halftime and kept that pressure on while the Orioles only scored 15 points in the 65-39 loss. Farmington’s 6-foot-4 junior center Sophie Hart made it tough to move the ball inside and they played an inside-out style offense as they focused on moving the ball into Hart then distributed from there.
“We did a decent job containing her but couldn’t score,” Richardson said.
Park opened the season with a pair of games at the Breakdown Tip-Off Classic at Hopkins Nov. 22-23. The Nov. 23 game against Cretin-Derham Hall went to overtime after Park was leading by eight points with about three minutes to go. “We didn’t close out the game when we could have,” Richardson said. Alexander had 18 points and 12 rebounds while Coley added 10 points and 10 rebounds for her double-double.
The losses to STMA and Park Center came down to the end to determine which team would win. “We were on the road at Park Center and down one with two minutes left but it turned into a free throw contest and they won by eight points,” Richardson said.
As for the mood of the team, Richardson said he can’t really tell how the team will react during a game but everyone was in positive spirits heading into Friday’s matchup. “We have a great focus with the leaders and captains and sometimes things are ready to go and not really for others, it comes down to the game to figure it out.”
The inside duo of Alexander and Coley creates a unique opportunity to control the paint on both ends of the floor. “We’ve told them they need to be dominant every game and both are very unselfish players. But we need their rebounding and scoring, they have to be aggressive and score the basketball at a high rate,” he said. The team isn’t as deep as last season but those back have the experience necessary to compete for a Metro West Conference title.
The addition of eighth-grade guard Kiya Hegdahl and sophomore guard Ellie Austad to the rotation give the Orioles some younger contributors.
Hegdahl had a season-high six points against Como Park and is averaging 1.2 rebounds in four games. She also had two assists in each of the last two games. Austad is averaging 4.2 points and 2.2 rebounds in four games.
