Selam Maher
Orioles senior Selam Maher is the leading scorer with 29 points against Farmington and 23 points against Minnetonka on Nov. 25 and 26, respectively.

 (Sun Newspapers staff photo by Jason Olson)

Sr. Selam Maher scores 29, 23 points in Farmington win then Tonka loss

St Louis Park girls basketball opened the season with a split at the Pat Patterson Thanksgiving Tournament at Hamline University Nov. 26-27. 

Jordan McMahon
Park’s Jordan McMahon (4) reaches for the ball during Friday’s win over Farmington at Hamline’s Hutton Arena.

The Orioles opened with a solid 54-43 win over Farmington Friday before Saturday’s 95-54 loss to third-ranked Minnetonka.

Farmington was a state title contender the last two seasons but graduated several key contributors. 

Park senior guard Selam Maher had a game-high 29 points against Farmington, including several clutch baskets down the stretch to maintain the lead in the second half on a 33-21 run. She also forced the Tigers into turnovers on the defensive end of the floor.

Sophomore guard Eve Schmitz was next with eight points, junior forward Jordan McMahon added six points and sophomore guard Ruby Massie had five points. 

Shantell Harden
Park junior Shantell Harden, right, steals the ball during the opening half against Farmington Nov. 25. The Orioles won the game 54-43 at the Pat Patterson Thanksgiving Tournament at Hamline’s Hutton Arena.

Farmington opened a 16-11 lead in the first half before the Orioles defense intercepted passes or grabbed loose balls including Shantell Harden and Kiya Hegdahl.

Park scored the same number of points on Saturday but Minnetonka’s potent offense uses a 62-34 opening-half lead to build a 95-54 final score.

Maher made five 3-pointers while leading the way with 23 points while Hegdahl and Harden contributed 12 and 11 points, respectively. The team was a collective 7-of-12 from the free-throw line and nine of the 19 made field goals came from outside the 3-point arc.

Orioles steal
Park teammates Jordan McMahon, middle, and Shantell Harden, right, corral a loose ball during the opening half against Farmington Nov. 25. The Orioles won the game 54-43 at the Pat Patterson Thanksgiving Tournament at Hamline’s Hutton Arena.

Park opens the season on a five-game road trip with the next game against Mankato East at the Lindbergh Center in Hopkins as part of the Breakdown Tip-Off Classic on Saturday, Dec. 4. The Orioles visit St. Michael-Albertville on Tuesday, Dec. 7 and open the Metro West Conference schedule at Chaska on Friday, Dec. 10. Both contests have a 7 p.m. tip. Park’s home opener is set for Tuesday, Dec. 14 against Edina at 7 p.m.

