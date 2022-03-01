BSM 152-pounder goes 37-1 en route to Section 5AA title
Benilde-St. Margaret’s had eight wrestlers place at the Feb. 26 Section 5AA meet at Bloomington Kennedy High School, where junior Jon Gettel wrapped up the 152 title with a second-period pin in the finals.
First-year Red Knights coach John DeLozier was impressed by the way the season concluded for everyone, including Gettel, whose season includes a trip to state for the second season in a row . One week earlier the 10th-seeded Red Knights upset No. 7 Minneapolis Patrick Henry 42-36 in the team quarterfinals. It was the first section team win for the program since 2015. The Red Knights wrestled in 10 matches, forfeiting four weights, as they regularly competed with somewhere between 12-14 wrestlers.
“That was a big team goal for us to wrestle two matches at team sections and we did that by avenging an earlier loss,” DeLozier said as they lost to eventual runner-up Bloomington Kennedy 48-27.
To get 8-of-11 wrestlers on the section podium is quite the achievement for a relatively small team.
“It’s a lot of quality over quantity in our room right now,” said Gettel, who wrestled in sections as a freshman and sophomore seasons.
DeLozier said the day started slow but was proud of how the team came back through the consolation matches.
Gettel (37-1) rolled Columbia Heights senior Jon Heveron onto his back 2:44 into the match but will also be in St. Paul for the Class AA state meet after winning his true second-place match.
Gettel received the No. 1 seed and opened with a first-round pin of Totino-Grace freshman Gherig Burnes before an 11-0 major decision to move past Minneapolis South’s Taro Jelinek in the semifinals.
Going into the finals, Gettel said he wanted, “to not over-think it, just wrestle my match and take it just one match at a time.”
When dealing with the three matches spread out over a full day it can be tough to stay mentally focused.
To stay sharp, DeLozier told Gettel to take 20 minutes after a match to rest and recover in the cafeteria instead of staying inside the gym.
Gettel’s toughest match of the day came in the final against Heveron. “He had a good move and got me with it but I was able to keep a clear head and not worry about it too much, just keep wrestling,” Gettel said of the drama to advance to state.
He went 1-2 at the modified state meet last season, which was hosted by St. Michael-Albertville High School instead of the Xcel Energy Center.
Junior Dontrell Daniels (9-10) came up just short of a state berth, losing a 12-6 decision to Brooklyn Center-Concordia Academy’s Jefferson Johnson in their true second-place match after Daniels pinned Kennedy’s Wyatt Beaty for third place.
Fourth place finishes went to junior Bryce Commerford (170 pounds, 26-20), freshman Simon Carlisle (126 pounds, 12-16) and sophomore Andrew Brazil (195 pounds, 5-6). Sophomore Matthew Litchy placed fifth at 132 pounds. Jacob Redden
(106 pounds, 11-25) and freshman Ernest Kinanga (182 pounds, 10-19) each placed seventh.
Another season highlight came at the Trinity School at River Ridge Tournament back in December where the team placed ninth out of 13 teams with 63 points despite only bringing five wrestlers including Gettel who won the 152-pound title.
As a new coach, DeLozier said there were some adjustments throughout the season but with only one senior, the future of the program is bright. “Really proud of these guys,” he said. “There was a lot to build on for the future. We’re trying to get the youth program beefed up and restarted with our partner schools who send their kids to BSM because not many offer wrestling, a few have, but not a ton and so we are trying to work with them to hopefully help us out.”
